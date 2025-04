Surveys Not Working.

BlueBliss404 Are the surveys working for anyone? If not then when it will be fixed?Does anybody know?

Lazar44557 YES! YOU ARE TOTALLY RIGHT! THERE ARENT ANY SURVEY IN ANY APP THAT IS WORKING

Lazar44557 That's really bad :( just if they were working, that would be awesome

f9m4 for me too!

guccimcfamsquad dont work for me too :(