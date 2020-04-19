Rain

Any idea when will Gaijin release the new game called "Enlisted"?

Ascarie avatar

Ascarie

April 19, 2020 at 12:16 AM

It's a great game so far. I played it on April 1st, and it was quite buggy back then, but still the best game I ever played! Any idea when will it get released?
bubyboy3 avatar

bubyboy3

April 19, 2020 at 07:09 AM

it is

Robotx75 avatar

Robotx75

April 19, 2020 at 09:36 AM

wat abuja nigeria
Neofrost12 avatar

Neofrost12

April 19, 2020 at 07:32 PM

ITS PRETTY GOOD

Neofrost12 avatar

Neofrost12

April 19, 2020 at 07:32 PM

ITS DOPE

Neofrost12 avatar

Neofrost12

April 19, 2020 at 07:33 PM

I LOVED THE GAME IT REALLY IS PRETTY GOOD

Neofrost12 avatar

Neofrost12

April 19, 2020 at 07:33 PM

ITS REALLLY GOOD

PepkisCz avatar

PepkisCz

April 29, 2021 at 10:24 PM

it has been released yet :D
Mohammed909 avatar

Mohammed909

April 29, 2021 at 11:30 PM

no idea what is going on with the email address
Mohammed909 avatar

Mohammed909

April 29, 2021 at 11:30 PM

we have to 2k19 the amazing spider man game plat and the chipmunks of the school as it makes our English better and stronger because of the school
Mohammed909 avatar

Mohammed909

April 29, 2021 at 11:32 PM

788g is fine and I'm good for tomorrow and Monday
InfernoRapira avatar

InfernoRapira

May 5, 2021 at 07:34 PM

"Never"
youngjjonak avatar

youngjjonak

June 3, 2021 at 03:44 PM

Probably some time next year in 2022? It is still in closed beta if I can recall correctly
bibolarto avatar

bibolarto

June 25, 2021 at 03:37 PM

i dont rlly think so
Mc1448 avatar

Mc1448

June 30, 2021 at 03:23 PM

It's great game similar to Battlefield V and Heroes and Generals, however I think it took to long to grind for new squad.
_uvo_ avatar

_uvo_

September 12, 2021 at 01:35 AM

so good game
Bluecrow avatar

Bluecrow

September 13, 2021 at 05:09 AM

a FLYING TANK
Bluecrow avatar

Bluecrow

September 13, 2021 at 05:09 AM

A SUPER FLYING TANK
Bluecrow avatar

Bluecrow

September 13, 2021 at 05:09 AM

A GAINT TANK
Masbantics avatar

Masbantics

September 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM

Its actually a really good game! ngl!
foxy09765 avatar

foxy09765

September 16, 2021 at 04:23 PM

олтадапло

YaMahdi avatar

YaMahdi

December 23, 2021 at 11:24 PM

its relased and its good
kirigiri_csgohouse avatar

kirigiri_csgohouse

December 24, 2021 at 07:29 PM

It's already playable, isn't it?
ikranur avatar

ikranur

August 3, 2022 at 12:14 AM

the game is really nice and enjoyable
Cypixelz1 avatar

Cypixelz1

August 14, 2022 at 01:25 AM

It's a pretty good game and I'd recommend it.
