Any idea when will Gaijin release the new game called "Enlisted"?

It's a great game so far. I played it on April 1st, and it was quite buggy back then, but still the best game I ever played! Any idea when will it get released?
I LOVED THE GAME IT REALLY IS PRETTY GOOD
it has been released yet :D
Probably some time next year in 2022? It is still in closed beta if I can recall correctly
It's great game similar to Battlefield V and Heroes and Generals, however I think it took to long to grind for new squad.
Its actually a really good game! ngl!
It's already playable, isn't it?
the game is really nice and enjoyable
It's a pretty good game and I'd recommend it.