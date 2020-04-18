Why isn't the first task working?

Bullet_Charge67 I'm not speaking for everyone when I say this but some people who are experiencing the same thing can agree if they want. So I have made an account and completed the task by winning five times. I took a screenshot of the entire screen but they keep on rejecting. Now I'm going to have to make another account and see if it works now.

saitmzrk77 Bu görevleri oynayarak açman gerekiyo

ken42 same to me



_smokin Same to me

_smokin Idk why it's happen

_smokin I think they do not care about us :/. I sent several times but they still rejecting me.İt's makes me angry. Hey, dear Misty.Pls help we

_smokin don't mind .d

_smokin they always kidding we

Bullet_Charge67 why you copy me? lol





ranjiplays bullet charge let us know if it works

BlueBliss404 You have to follow some steps to get your task accepted.



1)You should have only one gamehag account.

2)You can not use a same account for completing tasks.Everytime you need to create new accounts in the game.For example : You completed War Thunder task from a game account.Now you can not use that same game account to complete Star Conflict task.

3)Check if you have completed the task as asked.

4)You need to create the game account from the given link beside the task.

5)Your in-game name should be similar to your Gamehag account username.

6)Check if you have taken the screenshot perfectly.

7)Lastly, don't use VPNs or android emulators and don't cheat.



Hope that if you follow the above steps it will get accepted.

Bullet_Charge67 Thanks, Blue Bliss. And for everyone who wants to know if it works, then I'll inform you. If you're having the same problem as me, follow the tips that Blue Bliss posted.

gemoxo4385 I've already made two accounts using the link next to the button to complete the task but i akways get rejecte, i don't know what to do anymore and i have done everything that is said in those tips



edik_arutyunian Yeeeeee

vincentche929 same to me also

vincentche929 I alrdy have two accounts for war thunder but it doesnt work

Bullet_Charge67 Guys, it worked. Make a new Gmail account to make a new War Thunder account and complete 5 battles on the same day.

DatsColdMate Ive already done everything and I keep getting rejected maybe its just me but can someone upload a sample screenshot maybe we are taking the wrong one idk.

DatsColdMate Like they should have sample screenshots to see what picture to take instead of wasting our time betting on if we took the right one or not then having to wait another day for the task to be accepted.

Bullet_Charge67 If you want to know which picture to take then click on your profile and make sure to screenshot the entire screen. If you already did that, make sure your account isn't too old. If it's been weeks since you made that account for gamehag, they won't accept it

wnllixiao how long does it take to verify the task ?



MartinFourcade about 30 hours bro

Bullet_Charge67 Shook you're going to have to report that to the staff I think...