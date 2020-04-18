ArmoredPigeon
unranked rank iconArmoredPigeon: ok
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
Why isn't the first task working?

Bullet_Charge67 avatar

Bullet_Charge67

April 18, 2020 at 07:50 PM

I'm not speaking for everyone when I say this but some people who are experiencing the same thing can agree if they want. So I have made an account and completed the task by winning five times. I took a screenshot of the entire screen but they keep on rejecting. Now I'm going to have to make another account and see if it works now.
saitmzrk77 avatar

saitmzrk77

April 18, 2020 at 07:51 PM

Bu görevleri oynayarak açman gerekiyo
ken42 avatar

ken42

April 18, 2020 at 08:15 PM

same to me
_smokin avatar

_smokin

April 18, 2020 at 08:45 PM

Same to me
_smokin avatar

_smokin

April 18, 2020 at 08:46 PM

Idk why it's happen
_smokin avatar

_smokin

April 18, 2020 at 08:47 PM

I think they do not care about us :/. I sent several times but they still rejecting me.İt's makes me angry. Hey, dear Misty.Pls help we
_smokin avatar

_smokin

April 18, 2020 at 08:47 PM

don't mind .d
_smokin avatar

_smokin

April 18, 2020 at 08:47 PM

they always kidding we
dzoni223solider avatar

dzoni223solider

April 18, 2020 at 11:28 PM

'm not speaking for everyone when I say this but some people who are experiencing the same thing can agree if they want. So I have made an account and completed the task by winning five times. I took a screenshot of the entire screen but they keep on rejecting. Now I'm going to have to make another account and see if it works now.
Bullet_Charge67 avatar

Bullet_Charge67

April 19, 2020 at 12:24 AM

why you copy me? lol

ranjiplays avatar

ranjiplays

April 19, 2020 at 12:58 AM

bullet charge let us know if it works
BlueBliss404 avatar

BlueBliss404

April 19, 2020 at 01:25 AM

You have to follow some steps to get your task accepted.

1)You should have only one gamehag account.
2)You can not use a same account for completing tasks.Everytime you need to create new accounts in the game.For example : You completed War Thunder task from a game account.Now you can not use that same game account to complete Star Conflict task.
3)Check if you have completed the task as asked.
4)You need to create the game account from the given link beside the task.
5)Your in-game name should be similar to your Gamehag account username.
6)Check if you have taken the screenshot perfectly.
7)Lastly, don't use VPNs or android emulators and don't cheat.

Hope that if you follow the above steps it will get accepted.
Bullet_Charge67 avatar

Bullet_Charge67

April 19, 2020 at 04:29 AM

Thanks, Blue Bliss. And for everyone who wants to know if it works, then I'll inform you. If you're having the same problem as me, follow the tips that Blue Bliss posted.
gemoxo4385 avatar

gemoxo4385

April 19, 2020 at 02:39 PM

I've already made two accounts using the link next to the button to complete the task but i akways get rejecte, i don't know what to do anymore and i have done everything that is said in those tips
edik_arutyunian avatar

edik_arutyunian

April 19, 2020 at 02:46 PM

Yeeeeee
vincentche929 avatar

vincentche929

April 19, 2020 at 03:16 PM

same to me also
vincentche929 avatar

vincentche929

April 19, 2020 at 03:16 PM

I alrdy have two accounts for war thunder but it doesnt work
Bullet_Charge67 avatar

Bullet_Charge67

April 20, 2020 at 12:44 AM

Guys, it worked. Make a new Gmail account to make a new War Thunder account and complete 5 battles on the same day.
DatsColdMate avatar

DatsColdMate

April 20, 2020 at 01:01 AM

Ive already done everything and I keep getting rejected maybe its just me but can someone upload a sample screenshot maybe we are taking the wrong one idk.
DatsColdMate avatar

DatsColdMate

April 20, 2020 at 01:02 AM

Like they should have sample screenshots to see what picture to take instead of wasting our time betting on if we took the right one or not then having to wait another day for the task to be accepted.
Bullet_Charge67 avatar

Bullet_Charge67

April 20, 2020 at 02:30 AM

If you want to know which picture to take then click on your profile and make sure to screenshot the entire screen. If you already did that, make sure your account isn't too old. If it's been weeks since you made that account for gamehag, they won't accept it
wnllixiao avatar

wnllixiao

April 20, 2020 at 08:24 PM

how long does it take to verify the task ?
MartinFourcade avatar

MartinFourcade

April 20, 2020 at 11:46 PM

about 30 hours bro
Bullet_Charge67 avatar

Bullet_Charge67

April 21, 2020 at 03:17 AM

Shook you're going to have to report that to the staff I think...
MasterBaston avatar

MasterBaston

April 21, 2020 at 03:37 AM

war thunder is good game
Why isn't the first task working? - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag