WePlay! to host Pushka League Division 2

WePlay! Esports is expanding the upcoming Dota 2 Pushka League to cover an even wider range of teams, launching a Division 2 tournament that will be open to the squads that don’t make it into the main event.

While it won’t be the same as competing for a $250,000 prize pool in the main league, Division Two teams will still have a chance to earn some money and appear on broadcast during the live tournament drought.

Eight total teams will be invited to compete in the Division Two bracket, four from each of the Europe and CIS qualifiers for the Pushka League. That will be split between the three teams that fail to qualify for the main league from both regions and then two additional squads from an open qualifier that will be held in the coming weeks.

The WePlay! Pushka League Division Two Regional open qualifiers will take place on April 18 for the CIS region and April 19 for EU. Division Two will be played between April 23 and May 11, which coincides with the Pushka League main event that’s running at the same time.

It looks like WePlay! is just trying to fill out the calendar for the event with as many matches per day as possible. The Division Two games should also have solid production quality since they’re being streamed from the same studio.

Just like with the main event, there will be two regional groups playing in round robin, best-of-three matches to seed three teams into the playoffs while the bottom team from each group is eliminated. The playoffs will be split into regions too, with the finals being the only EU vs, CIS matchup to decide the winner.

All eight teams will be playing for their share of $5,000. But because of how rich the current online tournament scene is, there might be several rosters that decide to skip Division Two and focus on other tournaments if they miss out on the main event.