WePlay! to host Pushka League Division 2

ellen_ev
ellen_ev
Gem465
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem231
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem20
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem343
BattaL
BattaL
Gem231
BattaL
BattaL
Gem7
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem177
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem7
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem231
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem3
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem330
Leandro Rete
Leandro Rete
Gem10
taj howe
taj howe
Gem7
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem177
taj howe
taj howe
Gem941
huliernasgera
huliernasgera
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem50
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem20
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem30
Rain

Gem16

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem29 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

36

0/160

Back to Dota 2

WePlay! to host Pushka League Division 2

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 18, 2020 at 02:38 PM

WePlay! Esports is expanding the upcoming Dota 2 Pushka League to cover an even wider range of teams, launching a Division 2 tournament that will be open to the squads that don’t make it into the main event.
While it won’t be the same as competing for a $250,000 prize pool in the main league, Division Two teams will still have a chance to earn some money and appear on broadcast during the live tournament drought.
Eight total teams will be invited to compete in the Division Two bracket, four from each of the Europe and CIS qualifiers for the Pushka League. That will be split between the three teams that fail to qualify for the main league from both regions and then two additional squads from an open qualifier that will be held in the coming weeks.
The WePlay! Pushka League Division Two Regional open qualifiers will take place on April 18 for the CIS region and April 19 for EU. Division Two will be played between April 23 and May 11, which coincides with the Pushka League main event that’s running at the same time.
It looks like WePlay! is just trying to fill out the calendar for the event with as many matches per day as possible. The Division Two games should also have solid production quality since they’re being streamed from the same studio.
Just like with the main event, there will be two regional groups playing in round robin, best-of-three matches to seed three teams into the playoffs while the bottom team from each group is eliminated. The playoffs will be split into regions too, with the finals being the only EU vs, CIS matchup to decide the winner.
All eight teams will be playing for their share of $5,000. But because of how rich the current online tournament scene is, there might be several rosters that decide to skip Division Two and focus on other tournaments if they miss out on the main event.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

WePlay! to host Pushka League Division 2 - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag