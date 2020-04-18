SAO isn't as good as it was before.

btrglm Let's be real here. Only half of SAO season 1 was any good and the rest(other seasons included) are trash.

SamuelXYX Yeah, i get you bro

qMax SAO is kinda nice but i dont really like it

AdPowerBG Totally agreed with that statement.

bonniebunett101 sao i love love love it

geyaoyu sometimes it change what I was thinking

V1nhT Let's be real here. Only half of SAO season 1 was any good and the rest(other seasons included) are trash. true but it isnt that bad

xXname000Xx I want to watch anime SAO. Is it worth to spend time? Because I want to know if it is good title or not. By the way is the game as good as the anime? I am really interested.

wawz32 anime is only good for first szn but afterwards it judt get worse and worse. I'd suggest giving the firdt szn a watch but thats about it.

Razh actually, i like the alicization arc seasons alot, compared to the 1st 2 seasons, i didnt like those much. but if i were to recommend the series, id recommend the light novels, not the anime. the LNs are soo much better

NARCISBOSS i like anime SAO

m07aa the anime is so good