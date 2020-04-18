Rain

Back to Sword Art Online

SAO isn't as good as it was before.

btrglm avatar

btrglm

April 18, 2020 at 02:19 PM

Let's be real here. Only half of SAO season 1 was any good and the rest(other seasons included) are trash.
SamuelXYX avatar

SamuelXYX

April 19, 2020 at 03:48 AM

Yeah, i get you bro
hhh1234 avatar

hhh1234

April 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM

Let's be real here. Only half of SAO season 1 was any good and the rest(other seasons included) are trash.

qMax avatar

qMax

April 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM

SAO is kinda nice but i dont really like it
AdPowerBG avatar

AdPowerBG

April 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM

Totally agreed with that statement.
bonniebunett101 avatar

bonniebunett101

April 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM

sao i love love love it
geyaoyu avatar

geyaoyu

April 23, 2020 at 05:16 AM

sometimes it change what I was thinking
V1nhT avatar

V1nhT

April 23, 2020 at 09:16 AM

Let's be real here. Only half of SAO season 1 was any good and the rest(other seasons included) are trash. true but it isnt that bad
xXname000Xx avatar

xXname000Xx

April 23, 2020 at 12:48 PM

I want to watch anime SAO. Is it worth to spend time? Because I want to know if it is good title or not. By the way is the game as good as the anime? I am really interested.
wawz32 avatar

wawz32

April 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM

anime is only good for first szn but afterwards it judt get worse and worse. I'd suggest giving the firdt szn a watch but thats about it.
Razh avatar

Razh

May 4, 2020 at 05:06 PM

actually, i like the alicization arc seasons alot, compared to the 1st 2 seasons, i didnt like those much. but if i were to recommend the series, id recommend the light novels, not the anime. the LNs are soo much better
NARCISBOSS avatar

NARCISBOSS

May 16, 2020 at 01:41 PM

i like anime SAO
NARCISBOSS avatar

NARCISBOSS

May 16, 2020 at 01:42 PM

i like anime
m07aa avatar

m07aa

May 21, 2020 at 12:49 AM

the anime is so good
wweqs avatar

wweqs

May 21, 2020 at 01:12 AM

SOA alicization is also good.
