SAO isn't as good as it was before.

Let's be real here. Only half of SAO season 1 was any good and the rest(other seasons included) are trash.
SAO is kinda nice but i dont really like it
Totally agreed with that statement.
sometimes it change what I was thinking
I want to watch anime SAO. Is it worth to spend time? Because I want to know if it is good title or not. By the way is the game as good as the anime? I am really interested.
anime is only good for first szn but afterwards it judt get worse and worse. I'd suggest giving the firdt szn a watch but thats about it.
actually, i like the alicization arc seasons alot, compared to the 1st 2 seasons, i didnt like those much. but if i were to recommend the series, id recommend the light novels, not the anime. the LNs are soo much better
SOA alicization is also good.