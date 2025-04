Dust 2 map

ApdeuS Old dust 2 or new dust 2??

thedead0912_gocasepro New Dust 2





RobertStefan12 new dust, i like it





MisterosMasks Kinda like both

mi60y I don't mind both, but updates make it better for playing soo... yeah :)

Efegulbeyaz05 dust 2 map is very good map ı love dust 2

Eve555 dust 2 veryyyyy goddddddddd





carrieibanez I just wish they would update dust 1 as well. I actually liked that map.

ichheissemario new dust 2 like other maps, have many decoration changes and it is much colourful (the old one was kinda depressed)

Spieletrend dust 2 guuuud

riew new is better