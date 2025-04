_DETSl

https://store.steampowered.com/app/368180/Polyball/

(Free to keep when you get it before 1 May @ 8:00pm)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/640890/Will_Glow_the_Wisp/

(Free to keep when you get it before 18 Apr @ 8:00pm)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1078000/Gamecraft/

(Free to keep when you get it before 24 Apr @ 7:00pm)