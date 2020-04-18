huliernasgera
Leandro Rete: Mhm
Gamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
fnogaj: Meowdy
PaulTran: hello everybody
skrt: any new games worth playing?
Gamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
Fakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
Atia: blobDance
Youssef: please
Youssef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
leondrexler.tester: ddHuh
Gamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
leondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
leondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
hanfred: Meowdy
Gamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
Atia: blobDance
hanfred: Meowdy
Swirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
farooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
farooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
luisdiegocases: hola
Joshverd: Yo
Swirfty: Meowdy
hanfred: Meowdy
MatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
MatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
Gamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
Adli Enríquez: Hola
viperlegend266: hello
Back to Gardenscape

Gardenscape is really awesome game

Debbyirsh avatar

Debbyirsh

April 18, 2020 at 06:48 AM

It surprised me
Art119 avatar

Art119

April 18, 2020 at 06:40 PM

y 5yb5yb54bt6a43n6a4ena
CNBroccoli avatar

CNBroccoli

June 5, 2020 at 03:49 PM

I love the game but im stuck on level 1211 and the video tutorials all have more moves than I do! :(
awdft11 avatar

awdft11

June 8, 2020 at 08:21 AM

I do not know
blackpanthershay avatar

blackpanthershay

June 14, 2020 at 04:41 AM

It is, I should go check my game out
NYAZghgf avatar

NYAZghgf

June 18, 2020 at 10:34 AM

reklamlardaki gibi değil, değil mi?
GalAxy_din0sAUrz avatar

GalAxy_din0sAUrz

June 18, 2020 at 11:40 AM

looks like a fun games,ya'll should download it
missjustice avatar

missjustice

June 29, 2020 at 07:56 AM

I couldn't agree more. This is a really fun game! Some of the levels are really difficult though, I was they were a little easier and that you wouldn't have to purchase more moves! Overall a good game in my opinion though.

ghq123 avatar

ghq123

November 19, 2020 at 09:06 PM

it is a good game but it quite hard to cross every stage but good game!
ghq123 avatar

ghq123

November 19, 2020 at 09:06 PM

it is a good game but it quite hard to cross every stage but good game!
