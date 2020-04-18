Honest Review [ Gardenscape ]

David447

I'm looking for a good game, one to unwind to. This isn't that game. The levels are unnecesarrily hard. I have yet to finish renovating a room, I get stuck on levels for days, and there's a limit on the days you get to complete a room. Also, you only get a point for each level you complete when it takes a minimun of 2 to 3 points to initiate another section of the story. So disappointing.