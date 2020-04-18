Rain

unranked rank iconhajew: selam
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Mhm emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
Honest Review [ Gardenscape ]

David447 avatar

David447

April 18, 2020 at 06:38 AM

I'm looking for a good game, one to unwind to. This isn't that game. The levels are unnecesarrily hard. I have yet to finish renovating a room, I get stuck on levels for days, and there's a limit on the days you get to complete a room. Also, you only get a point for each level you complete when it takes a minimun of 2 to 3 points to initiate another section of the story. So disappointing.
ZoiderMax avatar

ZoiderMax

April 23, 2020 at 08:53 AM

I played that game before and I get bored really fast and also today the Gardenscapes ads just look worst than the game
lilycovid avatar

lilycovid

April 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM

this is so cool i wanna play it cause i love gardening games i rlly rlly love ittttt

lilycovid avatar

lilycovid

April 23, 2020 at 10:08 AM

:grin::grin::grin::grin::grin::grin::grin::grin::grin::grin::grin::grin:
pika4u142 avatar

pika4u142

February 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM

игра топ
