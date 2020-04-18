Is this game good

MhLoud4 i saw on ads

Ihsosoyundaa12 the ads are false,they mostly dont mean anything for the game

Alex2108 It's true the ads at false

lucybro the ads are misleading, but it is an alright game

starku180 yes , this game is good

dvid_bed yeah not bad game

Muhammed20022 YEs





le doy cinco estrellas ha este ariculo ya que fue uno de mis juegos favoritos

Otherwise you don't enjoy. Thanks for article.

Gameplay:

sumardi_di2 I'm not playing

Mustofa2009 Yes it is

gamingshow142 this is good game

gamingshow142 i dont play much tho





WimpieWh i like this game, good time killer

Challon48 I played only once

NikSweety13 it's hard after time but yea it's worth

snowypuffx yes its good

_Sageeeex_77 in my opinion it's kinda good

it's mostly fun but sometimes kinda boring

Littlerush I have played this one time after seeing the ad and then deleted XD

PacoCastillo i used to play it for a long time because it was so good XD

Chainsawumanu It's an ok game to pass time