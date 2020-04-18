Leandro Rete
Back to Gardenscape

Is this game good

MhLoud4 avatar

MhLoud4

April 18, 2020 at 12:45 AM

i saw on ads
Ihsosoyundaa12 avatar

Ihsosoyundaa12

April 18, 2020 at 01:48 AM

the ads are false,they mostly dont mean anything for the game
Alex2108 avatar

Alex2108

May 20, 2020 at 04:48 PM

It's true the ads at false
lucybro avatar

lucybro

May 24, 2020 at 05:19 AM

the ads are misleading, but it is an alright game
starku180 avatar

starku180

May 28, 2020 at 12:24 PM

yes , this game is good
dvid_bed avatar

dvid_bed

June 1, 2020 at 09:02 PM

yeah not bad game
Muhammed20022 avatar

Muhammed20022

June 3, 2020 at 11:10 PM

YEs

Anakanatoo avatar

Anakanatoo

June 22, 2020 at 10:45 AM

A 55g Gold Coin Could Be Yours
le doy cinco estrellas ha este ariculo ya que fue uno de mis juegos favoritos
Otherwise you don't enjoy. Thanks for article.
le doy cinco estrellas ha este ariculo ya que fue uno de mis juegos favoritos


Gameplay:
sumardi_di2 avatar

sumardi_di2

June 22, 2020 at 10:46 AM

I'm not playing
Nikita_Master209 avatar

Nikita_Master209

November 25, 2020 at 08:01 PM

лолкек
Mustofa2009 avatar

Mustofa2009

January 10, 2021 at 05:27 AM

Yes it is
gamingshow142 avatar

gamingshow142

February 3, 2021 at 07:45 AM

this is good game
gamingshow142 avatar

gamingshow142

February 3, 2021 at 07:45 AM

i dont play much tho

WimpieWh avatar

WimpieWh

February 26, 2021 at 05:10 PM

i like this game, good time killer
Challon48 avatar

Challon48

March 1, 2021 at 01:00 PM

I played only once
NikSweety13 avatar

NikSweety13

July 17, 2021 at 02:24 PM

it's hard after time but yea it's worth
snowypuffx avatar

snowypuffx

August 18, 2021 at 08:07 AM

yes its good
_Sageeeex_77 avatar

_Sageeeex_77

August 25, 2021 at 02:18 PM

in my opinion it's kinda good
it's mostly fun but sometimes kinda boring
Littlerush avatar

Littlerush

September 4, 2021 at 09:02 AM

I have played this one time after seeing the ad and then deleted XD
PacoCastillo avatar

PacoCastillo

October 4, 2021 at 12:10 AM

i used to play it for a long time because it was so good XD
Chainsawumanu avatar

Chainsawumanu

October 25, 2021 at 02:15 AM

It's an ok game to pass time
Morthlog avatar

Morthlog

November 16, 2021 at 12:17 AM

I hav eonly seen it on ads that were enough for me to know that it was a game that would disappoint the player
