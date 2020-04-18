Is this game good

the ads are false,they mostly dont mean anything for the game
It's true the ads at false
the ads are misleading, but it is an alright game
le doy cinco estrellas ha este ariculo ya que fue uno de mis juegos favoritos
Otherwise you don't enjoy. Thanks for article.
i like this game, good time killer
it's hard after time but yea it's worth
in my opinion it's kinda good
it's mostly fun but sometimes kinda boring
I have played this one time after seeing the ad and then deleted XD
i used to play it for a long time because it was so good XD
It's an ok game to pass time
I hav eonly seen it on ads that were enough for me to know that it was a game that would disappoint the player