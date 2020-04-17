Rain

Gem1

SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

37

0/160

Back to Lords Mobile iOS

Basic idea behind lords mobile?

Yash5 avatar

Yash5

April 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM

What is this game about? What you have to do in this game. For people you comment, there comment are gonna be a great help to me.
SCADDY_banned avatar

SCADDY_banned

April 29, 2020 at 11:44 PM

i have 0 idea
SCADDY_banned avatar

SCADDY_banned

April 29, 2020 at 11:44 PM

still no idea
baba123456s avatar

baba123456s

May 2, 2020 at 01:21 AM

you cant improve yourself in this game without money so you need to give money to this game
david_hall avatar

david_hall

August 7, 2020 at 04:04 PM

Upgrading your territory, advancing in ranks etc
Sam_homer avatar

Sam_homer

September 13, 2020 at 12:51 AM

hi guy :0 :T
murat1968ster avatar

murat1968ster

October 29, 2021 at 05:41 PM

it is a long term game if you are F2P player. You advance your castle step by step.
WalkerzZ avatar

WalkerzZ

November 8, 2021 at 08:05 PM

Not a goood game though!
marykcat5938 avatar

marykcat5938

November 8, 2021 at 08:59 PM

its a good game when you play with your friends. when you play alone its kinda boring but good tho. yopu get free time to relax. cause ur friends will always be bad at this game
Razett avatar

Razett

February 24, 2022 at 08:55 AM

we have our own kingdom and we... uh... expan- noo no no no we upgrade and defend our castle and upgrade our stuff, fight monsters and attack enemies
yahi plan rehta hai hamara
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Basic idea behind lords mobile? - Lords Mobile iOS Forum on Gamehag