Basic idea behind lords mobile?

What is this game about? What you have to do in this game. For people you comment, there comment are gonna be a great help to me.
you cant improve yourself in this game without money so you need to give money to this game
Upgrading your territory, advancing in ranks etc
it is a long term game if you are F2P player. You advance your castle step by step.
its a good game when you play with your friends. when you play alone its kinda boring but good tho. yopu get free time to relax. cause ur friends will always be bad at this game
we have our own kingdom and we... uh... expan- noo no no no we upgrade and defend our castle and upgrade our stuff, fight monsters and attack enemies
yahi plan rehta hai hamara