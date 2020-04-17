Basic idea behind lords mobile?

Yash5 What is this game about? What you have to do in this game. For people you comment, there comment are gonna be a great help to me.

SCADDY_banned i have 0 idea

SCADDY_banned still no idea

baba123456s you cant improve yourself in this game without money so you need to give money to this game

david_hall Upgrading your territory, advancing in ranks etc

Sam_homer hi guy :0 :T

murat1968ster it is a long term game if you are F2P player. You advance your castle step by step.

WalkerzZ Not a goood game though!

marykcat5938 its a good game when you play with your friends. when you play alone its kinda boring but good tho. yopu get free time to relax. cause ur friends will always be bad at this game