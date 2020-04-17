What is your favorite nation to play on?

Apollo377 soviet uniooooooooon

Apollo377 i like to play on soviet union

jextreme013 i like to play on germany



ChubbyChungus i like to play on germany

dzoni223solider like to play on germany



carrieibanez I guess I am a bit basic for saying America





itako i like to play with french tanks.

ChaosNeon my favorite is soviet union, germany, and USA

GreenTheScreenMan Germany





Maurky Well, I like to play as Germany and USSR since most of their ammo are the best ones in the game and they are a typical all rounder for me

TheOverlord1 My favourites the british