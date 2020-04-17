fnogaj
Back to War Thunder

What is your favorite nation to play on?

hy3jun avatar

hy3jun

April 17, 2020 at 10:33 PM

What is your favorite nation to play on?
Apollo377 avatar

Apollo377

April 18, 2020 at 08:59 PM

soviet uniooooooooon
Apollo377 avatar

Apollo377

April 18, 2020 at 09:00 PM

i like to play on soviet union
jextreme013 avatar

jextreme013

April 18, 2020 at 09:59 PM

i like to play on germany
ChubbyChungus avatar

ChubbyChungus

April 18, 2020 at 10:03 PM

i like to play on germany
dzoni223solider avatar

dzoni223solider

April 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM

What is your favorite nation to play on?
dzoni223solider avatar

dzoni223solider

April 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM

like to play on germany

18 APRIL 2020 19:03 11


carrieibanez avatar

carrieibanez

April 19, 2020 at 12:24 AM

I guess I am a bit basic for saying America

yesnomaybee avatar

yesnomaybee

April 19, 2020 at 01:15 AM

ofc gamehag puts an ad here
itako avatar

itako

April 26, 2020 at 02:33 AM

i like to play with french tanks.
ChaosNeon avatar

ChaosNeon

April 26, 2020 at 02:42 AM

my favorite is soviet union, germany, and USA
GreenTheScreenMan avatar

GreenTheScreenMan

April 26, 2020 at 03:05 AM

Germany

Maurky avatar

Maurky

April 26, 2020 at 07:40 AM

Well, I like to play as Germany and USSR since most of their ammo are the best ones in the game and they are a typical all rounder for me
TheOverlord1 avatar

TheOverlord1

April 26, 2020 at 08:24 AM

My favourites the british
Andriukas avatar

Andriukas

April 26, 2020 at 11:46 AM

Alinity Gets BANNED bro
