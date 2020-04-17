What is your favorite nation to play on?
i like to play on soviet union
i like to play on germany
i like to play on germany
What is your favorite nation to play on?
like to play on germany
18 APRIL 2020 19:03 11
I guess I am a bit basic for saying America
ofc gamehag puts an ad here
i like to play with french tanks.
my favorite is soviet union, germany, and USA
Well, I like to play as Germany and USSR since most of their ammo are the best ones in the game and they are a typical all rounder for me
My favourites the british