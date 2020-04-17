Rain

is this game good ?

gamehag7893 avatar

gamehag7893

April 17, 2020 at 10:23 PM

tell me ..
JOHAN1990 avatar

JOHAN1990

May 19, 2020 at 05:37 PM

its good, if thats your kinda game
Dark669 avatar

Dark669

May 22, 2020 at 08:28 PM

i didn t play this game but i will try it
Dark669 avatar

Dark669

May 22, 2020 at 08:29 PM

how is this game working?

Edina95 avatar

Edina95

May 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM

Good game i like it!
JunkoChan avatar

JunkoChan

August 5, 2020 at 11:24 AM

Nice game i very like it
mihaela_nicola avatar

mihaela_nicola

October 5, 2020 at 10:39 AM

Nice game i very like it
Carret avatar

Carret

October 5, 2020 at 11:38 AM

i didnt play this game before and im looking new game. is this game goof for newbies?
cheraf_eddin avatar

cheraf_eddin

October 13, 2020 at 05:45 PM

i didn t play this game but i will try it
zebeide avatar

zebeide

October 15, 2020 at 11:37 PM

yea it’s okay
matei1122 avatar

matei1122

October 16, 2020 at 01:03 AM

ye is good but is more space
matei1122 avatar

matei1122

October 16, 2020 at 01:03 AM

mi have a question this gsme he cost?
pokeashgreninja1 avatar

pokeashgreninja1

October 16, 2020 at 06:23 AM

o grafico e otimo então sim e um bom jogo.
PitbullinaL avatar

PitbullinaL

November 19, 2020 at 05:42 AM

love this game ????
adriana_petric1 avatar

adriana_petric1

December 1, 2020 at 01:20 AM

Best game
Azmir1 avatar

Azmir1

December 2, 2020 at 02:10 PM

yes it’s good
panksu25 avatar

panksu25

December 6, 2020 at 03:46 AM

What do you do in this game? I want to know and is this game good?
jush_baloloy avatar

jush_baloloy

December 6, 2020 at 03:48 PM

this game is good
pavel_pokorn avatar

pavel_pokorn

December 11, 2020 at 05:55 AM

MY COMMENTS!! ::) NEED 40 SYMBOLS WAHAHAHA ! ::D MY
JohnDev avatar

JohnDev

December 11, 2020 at 07:47 AM

i also need 40 symbols XD i think it will be 40 symbols this time
monyen1 avatar

monyen1

December 14, 2020 at 01:00 AM

THIS IS the best game ever i am not gonna think dep about it
chakra_fucker avatar

chakra_fucker

December 16, 2020 at 03:54 PM

I think its boring
Misegamer54 avatar

Misegamer54

December 20, 2020 at 10:56 PM

I think is semi good
soulfarm avatar

soulfarm

December 27, 2020 at 03:56 PM

this game was so well made dude. it is fun and entertaining, i never get bored this game is very interactive which i like
TacticalGamer2004 avatar

TacticalGamer2004

January 6, 2021 at 08:31 PM

i dont know about this game sorry
