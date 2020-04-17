Rain

Minecraft or Fortnite

theafrica avatar

theafrica

April 17, 2020 at 08:50 PM

I like fortnite
fadi_elhitar avatar

fadi_elhitar

April 17, 2020 at 08:52 PM

I dont lolol
denemebruh avatar

denemebruh

April 17, 2020 at 08:58 PM

absolutely minecraft cuz fortnite has a bad comminity but minecraft is way way better
bheliav avatar

bheliav

April 17, 2020 at 09:01 PM

I think minecraft is better
KaylaD15 avatar

KaylaD15

April 17, 2020 at 09:07 PM

Minecraft
ilovethanos avatar

ilovethanos

April 17, 2020 at 09:54 PM

Minecraft is the og come on
I've been playing for years
therealamirhp avatar

therealamirhp

April 17, 2020 at 10:42 PM

I think mincraft is musch better
YTS121 avatar

YTS121

April 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM

aynen bence de
LiamSiben avatar

LiamSiben

April 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM

I like a lot Minecraft but I almost don't play it because I don't really have friends I can play with and also because recently someone tried to hack my account and banned me from Hypixel for 1 year (I sent a message to Hypixel to help me but they didn't answer me yet). So I prefer to play Fortnite
kylo_ren6 avatar

kylo_ren6

April 17, 2020 at 10:51 PM

im 20 and have been playing minecraft since 2010
Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM

minecraft is better imo
