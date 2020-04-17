Rain

Minecraft 1.16 snapshots

mirceav avatar

mirceav

April 17, 2020 at 07:43 PM

Minecraft's new snapshot comes with new materials and blocks. Not much is out yet, though soon there will more information on this topic.


 

Minecraft after 291 days of waiting, Minecraft released a new update! This update is including the super hyped up yV8DBCpHGZovhNnxIaAMIrVL8PSJBq.png
Netherite armour. This was shown in the article thumbnail. The update also includes new mobs, new blocks, and possibly new systems and how the game works. It is rumoured to be the strongest material after diamond! So we know this is going to be a monumental, important update, ever since, 1.14.

There are many new mobs that Minecraft (Microsoft) is releasing. One of the new mobs is designed similarly to a hog with two tusks, pink skin, and brown fur. The mob is currently named, "Hoglin". Here is a picture of it:  6u0iC3jVcabZ0OCEngp3EwSZ0XKMzr.png
The mob is described as neutral and does not attack when faced.

There is another unreleased mob that is coming out named the "Piglin". It is a reskin of the "Pigman" mob in Minecraft commonly found in the "Nether". It is a very special mob with special characteristics. This mob to me is so special. It is usually aggressive unless you are wearing golden armour. It will not attack you if that is the case. I do think they don't attack you because of this because it reminds them of normal pigman mobs. These mobs are described holding a golden sword, similar to hoblin, white eyes, flat ears, pink skin, leather clothing, a belt, and black paws/hooves. Picture: Normal 


The new armour being added as mentioned before is the netherite armour. It will be surprisingly more rare than diamonds and of course, stronger. It is a monumental addition to Minecraft. This is because of its awesome properties and it is the first material being added in a while. The creators of Minecraft have already made a block for it.

There are not many new blocks being added to Minecraft to our current knowledge. Though some YouTubers have special access to those. We just wait in the future until they will reward us with further information. Ssundee, who is one of my favourite YouTubers made a new video about netherite armour. In the video, it is shown to be unbelievably OP. The netherite material can make every single tool. Which is similar to other materials as well. I predict there might be more and new changes to either Redstone or blocks. Minecraft is really a special game and I really can not wait for the new details.
 
Minecraft has lots to offer and in the future and beyond. Do you think these are some good changes to the game? Tell me your opinions below. These are some of the details we have now our knowledge will continue to grow. We will wait until further information comes around and I will see you next time. Bye!
Jk5feb avatar

Jk5feb

April 17, 2020 at 08:12 PM

Hello everyone i hope you have a great day and i got xp
FaZe_Omer avatar

FaZe_Omer

April 17, 2020 at 08:43 PM

Thanks I got xp tooo!!!
samaroogabriel avatar

samaroogabriel

April 17, 2020 at 08:48 PM

Lol me too
ZeRoSqueaky avatar

ZeRoSqueaky

April 17, 2020 at 08:49 PM

Thank you! do more!
Salih_1903_bjk avatar

Salih_1903_bjk

April 17, 2020 at 08:52 PM

Thank you
Nickgurh avatar

Nickgurh

April 17, 2020 at 08:59 PM

very nice article about mc thanks man
Legendary_Insane1 avatar

Legendary_Insane1

April 17, 2020 at 09:21 PM

Woow is good
Legendary_Insane1 avatar

Legendary_Insane1

April 17, 2020 at 09:21 PM

i really like this game guys good job
Gamehag5283 avatar

Gamehag5283

April 17, 2020 at 09:50 PM

You get xp from sending messages here
Gamehag5283 avatar

Gamehag5283

April 17, 2020 at 09:51 PM

xXKATEXx_YT avatar

xXKATEXx_YT

April 17, 2020 at 09:53 PM

viiktor avatar

viiktor

April 17, 2020 at 09:55 PM

ilovethanos avatar

ilovethanos

April 17, 2020 at 09:59 PM

I'm really looking forward to 1.16
usamaasif1 avatar

usamaasif1

April 18, 2020 at 02:12 AM

This game is very cool
usamaasif1 avatar

usamaasif1

April 18, 2020 at 02:12 AM

I like this game
Danchii avatar

Danchii

April 18, 2020 at 12:27 PM

l like minecraft and l waiting 16.1 version becuse am playing on tlauncher :)
mehdiplayz avatar

mehdiplayz

April 18, 2020 at 12:29 PM

oh wow thank you its crazy to see minecraft posting good updates
