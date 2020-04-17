fnogaj
WHY DOES XP KEEP REDUCING

victorpro149 avatar

victorpro149

April 17, 2020 at 05:40 PM

MY XP REDUCE EVERYDAY
greatmaCter avatar

greatmaCter

April 17, 2020 at 05:59 PM

Etappen for me too
maybe it is because of that someone reported your comment
fomi avatar

fomi

April 17, 2020 at 07:11 PM

Spamming get your comments reported and deleted; deleted comments net you -10XP each. Since making one only gives you 5, your total would be lower than before you started.
miftler avatar

miftler

April 17, 2020 at 07:44 PM

maybe it is because of that someone reported your comment
Elidon42 avatar

Elidon42

April 17, 2020 at 08:00 PM

it could be the speed of the comment too
2ez4tats avatar

2ez4tats

April 17, 2020 at 08:38 PM

try not to spam and i guess it wil be ok
denemebruh avatar

denemebruh

April 17, 2020 at 08:59 PM

do not spam it is the number one fact that youre losing xp
therealamirhp avatar

therealamirhp

April 17, 2020 at 10:44 PM

Try not to spam and dont use NSFW
MoneyMakers avatar

MoneyMakers

January 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM

the same happens to me as well
goowe10 avatar

goowe10

January 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM

also dont spam others ..
SwinIsTaken avatar

SwinIsTaken

January 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM

Ye sometimes my comments get deleted too. Although I don't spam them, I just post what I think of something, isnt that the point?
oladunni72 avatar

oladunni72

January 22, 2021 at 01:52 PM

I don't understand too...it's really difficult
jaras0071 avatar

jaras0071

January 22, 2021 at 02:34 PM

Oh ok thanks
Titan75 avatar

Titan75

January 22, 2021 at 02:42 PM

Maybe becouse someone reoprted comments
MenyusYoutube avatar

MenyusYoutube

February 6, 2021 at 01:18 AM

My comment alwasy deleted.... i don't write any rude thing so i don't know why. It's annoying! I can't write comment to others.... and I don't get xp either. It’s well figured out so you can’t reach level 3 and can't spend your SG. You do tasks for nothing. (This comment may be a little rude to the site. Maybe they delete this. :joy:)
Khalil3131 avatar

Khalil3131

February 6, 2021 at 01:22 AM

it's for spamming as i know
MenyusYoutube avatar

MenyusYoutube

February 6, 2021 at 01:27 AM

They also reduced some exp.... thanks. But my comment is still here. XD
eneskral avatar

eneskral

February 6, 2021 at 01:43 AM

Öyun cok güzel bayıldım
Peachiisxft avatar

Peachiisxft

February 6, 2021 at 02:09 AM

Do reported comments get rewieved or the player just gets punished with an exp reduction?
Khalil3131 avatar

Khalil3131

February 6, 2021 at 02:37 AM

maybe cause it's crap system it's so dumb if you get devoted or reported for saying your idea I got back from level 3 to 1 from one comment that I said in that my fav game is Dota2 that's complete bs!
pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

February 6, 2021 at 02:56 AM

Reports do get previewed manually by moderators, so it's fair. If they decide it's spam, it probably is spam.
dejan_jokanovic avatar

dejan_jokanovic

February 6, 2021 at 03:08 AM

If you're only putting random comments it will be considered spam and you will lose xp.
Gayson97000 avatar

Gayson97000

February 6, 2021 at 04:25 AM

ohh thats the why.... thanks mates i didnt know!
harrygaming123 avatar

harrygaming123

February 6, 2021 at 07:43 PM

my xp also get reduced
starlord3 avatar

starlord3

February 6, 2021 at 08:45 PM

I dont know why it happens, i dont write in a toxic way but sometimes it happens to me as well
