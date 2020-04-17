WHY DOES XP KEEP REDUCING

Etappen for me too
maybe it is because of that someone reported your comment
Spamming get your comments reported and deleted; deleted comments net you -10XP each. Since making one only gives you 5, your total would be lower than before you started.
maybe it is because of that someone reported your comment
it could be the speed of the comment too
try not to spam and i guess it wil be ok
do not spam it is the number one fact that youre losing xp
Try not to spam and dont use NSFW
the same happens to me as well
Ye sometimes my comments get deleted too. Although I don't spam them, I just post what I think of something, isnt that the point?
I don't understand too...it's really difficult
Maybe becouse someone reoprted comments
My comment alwasy deleted.... i don't write any rude thing so i don't know why. It's annoying! I can't write comment to others.... and I don't get xp either. It’s well figured out so you can’t reach level 3 and can't spend your SG. You do tasks for nothing. (This comment may be a little rude to the site. Maybe they delete this. :joy:)
it's for spamming as i know
They also reduced some exp.... thanks. But my comment is still here. XD
Do reported comments get rewieved or the player just gets punished with an exp reduction?
maybe cause it's crap system it's so dumb if you get devoted or reported for saying your idea I got back from level 3 to 1 from one comment that I said in that my fav game is Dota2 that's complete bs!
Reports do get previewed manually by moderators, so it's fair. If they decide it's spam, it probably is spam.
If you're only putting random comments it will be considered spam and you will lose xp.
ohh thats the why.... thanks mates i didnt know!
I dont know why it happens, i dont write in a toxic way but sometimes it happens to me as well