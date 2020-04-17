WHY DOES XP KEEP REDUCING

victorpro149 MY XP REDUCE EVERYDAY

greatmaCter Etappen for me too

maybe it is because of that someone reported your comment

fomi Spamming get your comments reported and deleted; deleted comments net you -10XP each. Since making one only gives you 5, your total would be lower than before you started.



miftler maybe it is because of that someone reported your comment

Elidon42 it could be the speed of the comment too

2ez4tats try not to spam and i guess it wil be ok

denemebruh do not spam it is the number one fact that youre losing xp

therealamirhp Try not to spam and dont use NSFW

MoneyMakers the same happens to me as well

goowe10 also dont spam others ..

SwinIsTaken Ye sometimes my comments get deleted too. Although I don't spam them, I just post what I think of something, isnt that the point?

oladunni72 I don't understand too...it's really difficult

jaras0071 Oh ok thanks

Titan75 Maybe becouse someone reoprted comments

MenyusYoutube My comment alwasy deleted.... i don't write any rude thing so i don't know why. It's annoying! I can't write comment to others.... and I don't get xp either. It’s well figured out so you can’t reach level 3 and can't spend your SG. You do tasks for nothing. (This comment may be a little rude to the site. Maybe they delete this. :joy:)

Khalil3131 it's for spamming as i know

MenyusYoutube They also reduced some exp.... thanks. But my comment is still here. XD

eneskral Öyun cok güzel bayıldım

Peachiisxft Do reported comments get rewieved or the player just gets punished with an exp reduction?

Khalil3131 maybe cause it's crap system it's so dumb if you get devoted or reported for saying your idea I got back from level 3 to 1 from one comment that I said in that my fav game is Dota2 that's complete bs!

pavel_hristov Reports do get previewed manually by moderators, so it's fair. If they decide it's spam, it probably is spam.

dejan_jokanovic If you're only putting random comments it will be considered spam and you will lose xp.

Gayson97000 ohh thats the why.... thanks mates i didnt know!

harrygaming123 my xp also get reduced