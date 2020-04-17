Rain

WePlay! Pushka League Dota 2 qualifiers begin April 15

April 17, 2020 at 12:31 PM

The next wave of online Dota 2 events is about to begin. The WePlay! Pushka League released more information about its qualifiers for both Europe and CIS today.
Through a round of open and closed qualifiers, WePlay! will add one team from each region to join the other 12 squads that received direct invites to the main event.
For both brackets, there are two open qualifier spots available, which will be decided from April 15 to 20. Those qualifiers are open to any team within the regions and sign-ups are open. The top two teams from each region will move on to the closed qualifiers and face off against the direct invite squads that were also revealed today.
In Europe, the veteran-led Chicken Fighters roster and Vikin.gg are both going to be hard to beat for anyone coming out of the open qualifiers. Meanwhile, the newly-minted VP.Prodigy and Cyber Legacy will be first in line for the main event invite for CIS.
Matches will be split up over three days, with one series from each region going from April 20 to 22.
This will all culminate in a 14-team final featuring Team Secret, OG, Natus Vincere, Virtus Pro, and many other top-tier Dota teams. Both regions will clash in a mixed playoffs with every team playing for their share of the $250,000 prize pool.
The WePlay! Pushka League main event will run from April 23 to May 11. Most of the teams will be playing in other events that will be going on at the same time.
