unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Fan recreates Counter-Strike in Dota 2, complete with perspective shift and iconic maps

Skyville89

April 17, 2020 at 12:29 PM

Counter-Strike began life as a mod for Valve’s flagship first-person shooter experience, the Half-Life series. If history was a little different, Counter-Strike might have been born as a third-person isometric experience.
This time, there’s no need to rely on a time machine. Mark Mocherad, known for Dota 2 custom games such as Pure Reflex, has painstakingly recreated the quintessential Counter-Strike experience in the Dota 2 engine.
Besides the change in perspective and the low-poly map, Polystrike has CS:GO’s maps and user interface down perfectly. Players purchase equipment from the wheel menu, just like Valve’s tactical shooter, while the placement of the HUD will be immediately familiar to those who have dived into CS:GO.
The custom mod also allows for an isometric perspective, much like the base game Dota 2, or a straight top-down for more accurate aiming.
The mod has three iconic Counter-Strike maps right now: de_dust2, fy_pool_day, and cs_office. While it looks great, the game is still in closed beta, so it’s possible to find yourself stuck or take damage from forcing your way through Dust II’s double doors.
If you’re tired of watching VALORANT streams in hopes of getting your account whitelisted or if you’ve found yourself getting headaches from first-person perspectives, Polystrike might be a game you can pick up to experience CS:GO‘s famed gameplay in a new way. The game is available to play in Dota 2‘s arcade now.
