So adorable and fun!

Prism_ Something about building your own Zoo and seeing just how many adorable animals were fit into this little mobile game is awesome! 10/10 thanks gamehag!

SupremeGoku119 I wish you could do create your own zoo in real life

minikprenses505 Evet bu harika sağol gamehag

ERRRRREO good to hear i want to try it

wolf165 JFK was your first love you

smurfthis Seems like it could be good and promising. Cant wait to see it come out!





legend81001 whAT HEHE XP MİNE

Harbi11 yeah true, 10/10, played it today for 2 hours!