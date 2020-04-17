Guild Wars 2 is good

Prism_ I have heard a lot about guild wars 2 but never got around to try it. This game is very interesting. I thought some of the missions in the beginning were pretty annoying and unnecessary like collecting Raven Eggs and putting them back in the nest. Other than that its a pretty good game.

