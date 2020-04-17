Guild Wars 2 is good

skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem252
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem30
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem105
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem793
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem567
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem110
Youssef
Youssef
Gem393
Drew Gottlieb
Drew Gottlieb
Gem301
Atia
Atia
Gem165
Youssef
Youssef
Gem10
Youssef
Youssef
Gem10
Youssef
Youssef
Gem20
Youssef
Youssef
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem921
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem231
Bilal Özkanca
Bilal Özkanca
Gem585
Rain

Gem52

unranked rank iconPaulTran: hello everybody
unranked rank iconskrt: any new games worth playing?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconFakk Nika: withdraw is pending since 19 hours
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconYoussef: please
unranked rank iconYoussef: pls can you gift me soul stones i don't have money for pay robux
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: ddHuh emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem114 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: Why can't delete my account?
unranked rank iconleondrexler.tester: I don't like how it takes me weeks to collect 100 soul stones.
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is good

Prism_ avatar

Prism_

April 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM

I have heard a lot about guild wars 2 but never got around to try it. This game is very interesting. I thought some of the missions in the beginning were pretty annoying and unnecessary like collecting Raven Eggs and putting them back in the nest. Other than that its a pretty good game.
DogeDude34 avatar

DogeDude34

April 18, 2020 at 01:25 AM

I have heard a lot about guild wars 2 but never got around to try it. This game is very interesting. I thought some of the missions in the beginning were pretty annoying and unnecessary like collecting Raven Eggs and putting them back in the nest. Other than that its a pretty good game.
kahramanyns71 avatar

kahramanyns71

April 18, 2020 at 01:40 AM

hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
Tob_17 avatar

Tob_17

April 6, 2021 at 01:20 AM

I've watched a few videos on Youtube and it is quite a good game.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Guild Wars 2 is good - Guild Wars 2 Forum on Gamehag