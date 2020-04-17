Is there a difference between the M4A1 and the AK47?

Joyy8180 The fire rate of M4A1 is higher then AK47.

GAMER2080 Best gun is Deagle if can use it

habibsyech sorry sir but no one is talking about deagle

ScootScooter they're very different, google it

mo_fengze yes, the m4a1-s has a slower firing rate than the ak and has a lower damge per shot. the ak47 can 1tap kill but the m4a1-s can only do that in close range

thedead0912_gocasepro M4A4 better recoil lower dps

mo_fengze in which gun do you mean the m4a4 or m4a1-s theres a different

but the m4a1-s will be on par with the ak if you don't hs

Xenon450 ak-47 has low fire rate but more damage than the m4a4