Is there a difference between the M4A1 and the AK47?

LAWRENCE11111 avatar

LAWRENCE11111

April 17, 2020 at 07:39 AM

Joeobdiwbdohw83hvve
Joyy8180 avatar

Joyy8180

April 17, 2020 at 07:41 AM

The fire rate of M4A1 is higher then AK47.
GAMER2080 avatar

GAMER2080

April 17, 2020 at 08:10 AM

Best gun is Deagle if can use it
habibsyech avatar

habibsyech

April 17, 2020 at 08:11 AM

sorry sir but no one is talking about deagle
GAMER2080 avatar

GAMER2080

April 17, 2020 at 08:11 AM

Shush has issued d best for ur new show on the other hand is a very good and bad times and I am sure you will be able to get a good feel for the kids and your kids are doing well in the ESL One Katowice and the other is a good thing to do with your life and d dh d jd
ScootScooter avatar

ScootScooter

April 17, 2020 at 09:26 AM

they're very different, google it
mo_fengze avatar

mo_fengze

April 17, 2020 at 10:47 AM

yes, the m4a1-s has a slower firing rate than the ak and has a lower damge per shot. the ak47 can 1tap kill but the m4a1-s can only do that in close range
Hamma_Chrab avatar

Hamma_Chrab

April 17, 2020 at 02:47 PM

cyka blyat
thedead0912_gocasepro avatar

thedead0912_gocasepro

April 17, 2020 at 03:16 PM

M4A4 better recoil lower dps
legendary_swampleskinhubcom avatar

legendary_swampleskinhubcom

April 17, 2020 at 04:18 PM

ak-47ischeat
onctplayawp
ontonlyak-47
NalimHD123 avatar

NalimHD123

April 17, 2020 at 04:35 PM

Yes its very diffrentrefksg

mo_fengze avatar

mo_fengze

April 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM

in which gun do you mean the m4a4 or m4a1-s theres a different
but the m4a1-s will be on par with the ak if you don't hs
Xenon450 avatar

Xenon450

April 20, 2020 at 01:10 PM

ak-47 has low fire rate but more damage than the m4a4
segal_levani avatar

segal_levani

April 20, 2020 at 09:00 PM

ak is one shot to teh head if the enemy has armor but itr recoil pattern is harder to control
