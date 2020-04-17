Is there a difference between the M4A1 and the AK47?

The fire rate of M4A1 is higher then AK47.
Best gun is Deagle if can use it
sorry sir but no one is talking about deagle
Shush has issued d best for ur new show on the other hand is a very good and bad times and I am sure you will be able to get a good feel for the kids and your kids are doing well in the ESL One Katowice and the other is a good thing to do with your life and d dh d jd
they're very different, google it
yes, the m4a1-s has a slower firing rate than the ak and has a lower damge per shot. the ak47 can 1tap kill but the m4a1-s can only do that in close range
M4A4 better recoil lower dps
ak-47ischeat
onctplayawp
ontonlyak-47
Yes its very diffrentrefksg
in which gun do you mean the m4a4 or m4a1-s theres a different
but the m4a1-s will be on par with the ak if you don't hs
ak-47 has low fire rate but more damage than the m4a4
ak is one shot to teh head if the enemy has armor but itr recoil pattern is harder to control