ps4 players?

princebryllelima do you guys use crossplay or nah

lidorhen11 xbox one x

AnZaCrAKYT no juego en pc





princessmargalol I have ps4 pro

123Th Warface is a free-to-play online first-person shooter game developed by Crytek Kiev, co-produced by Crytek Seoul, and published by My.com. ... The Xbox 360 port, which was developed by Crytek UK, was discontinued in February 2015

deleted_1593873146 NOT AT ALL

I RADER PLAY WITH PC GAMERS

I DONT MEAN DISRESPECT BUT ITS BETTER FOR ME

AT LEAST I HAVE HUNT SHOWDOWN AND IT IS A CROSS PLATFORM BUT I DONT LIKE IT ANY MORE

taha_emre_szer this game is high quality game. but players not love

@Reza124 I pc gamer.

saadahmed9005 i just play it on pc :sob: can't play any other platforms but there's many game to try :D.

dendulka123 this game is high quality game. but players not love





nickthegreek1 no i am from pc