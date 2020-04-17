do you guys use crossplay or nah
Warface is a free-to-play online first-person shooter game developed by Crytek Kiev, co-produced by Crytek Seoul, and published by My.com. ... The Xbox 360 port, which was developed by Crytek UK, was discontinued in February 2015
NOT AT ALL
I RADER PLAY WITH PC GAMERS
I DONT MEAN DISRESPECT BUT ITS BETTER FOR ME
AT LEAST I HAVE HUNT SHOWDOWN AND IT IS A CROSS PLATFORM BUT I DONT LIKE IT ANY MORE
this game is high quality game. but players not love
i just play it on pc :sob: can't play any other platforms but there's many game to try :D.
this game is high quality game. but players not love
how can you play it on ps, youre absolute chad