David447

Now let me tell you that WOWs is not at all a pay 2 win free game, unless you're a noob. By far, this is the best Wargaming game I've ever played. It's an absolute whizbanger! The only problem is that way more attention is given to Soviet Union ships- from designing to ammuntition. Other than that, the game is awesome. Would be better if there was some way of earning doubloons rather than getting pittiances in the Daily Shipments, or buying them.