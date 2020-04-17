PaulTran
As a Beginner on Lords Mobile

the_Asad avatar

the_Asad

April 17, 2020 at 05:11 AM

any tips guys as a new player on this game.
Iceberg92 avatar

Iceberg92

April 18, 2020 at 03:45 AM

be patient have fun, and join a guild in your kingdom the fastest possible
wawatronics avatar

wawatronics

April 18, 2020 at 03:48 AM

yep, having guildmates is the fastest way to grow up, just take care that the guild you join is in your kingdom so they can help you.
wawatronics avatar

wawatronics

April 18, 2020 at 03:49 AM

unless they simply can't. that happens a lot. sometimes you try to join a guild of a friend, and that's a mistake
Ramazan271035 avatar

Ramazan271035

April 18, 2020 at 03:49 AM

I like to game
wawatronics avatar

wawatronics

April 18, 2020 at 03:50 AM

join first any guild so you can get guild coins to buy a migration scroll and then travel anywhere you want, and join any guild you want. good luck
wawatronics avatar

wawatronics

April 21, 2020 at 04:37 AM

join a guild as soon as possible, and be sure that the guild is in the same kingdom as you
wawatronics avatar

wawatronics

April 21, 2020 at 04:38 AM

try to participate to events, be active in your guild (positively of course)
