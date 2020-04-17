As a Beginner on Lords Mobile

any tips guys as a new player on this game.
be patient have fun, and join a guild in your kingdom the fastest possible
yep, having guildmates is the fastest way to grow up, just take care that the guild you join is in your kingdom so they can help you.
unless they simply can't. that happens a lot. sometimes you try to join a guild of a friend, and that's a mistake
join first any guild so you can get guild coins to buy a migration scroll and then travel anywhere you want, and join any guild you want. good luck
join a guild as soon as possible, and be sure that the guild is in the same kingdom as you
try to participate to events, be active in your guild (positively of course)