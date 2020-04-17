As a Beginner on Lords Mobile

the_Asad any tips guys as a new player on this game.

Iceberg92 be patient have fun, and join a guild in your kingdom the fastest possible

wawatronics yep, having guildmates is the fastest way to grow up, just take care that the guild you join is in your kingdom so they can help you.

wawatronics unless they simply can't. that happens a lot. sometimes you try to join a guild of a friend, and that's a mistake

Ramazan271035 I like to game

wawatronics join first any guild so you can get guild coins to buy a migration scroll and then travel anywhere you want, and join any guild you want. good luck

wawatronics join a guild as soon as possible, and be sure that the guild is in the same kingdom as you