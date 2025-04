gamehag dosent give me anymore exp from forums

herekle i dont receive my exp anymore

herekle nvm





yugiko mee too thats strange

robloxoynayannet You just can get XP from 5 comments for 24 hours.

R4lK yah only 5 per day





R4lK This is my last comment today actually

HelloPaul Try again after 24 hours

ScootScooter oh thanks for letting me know