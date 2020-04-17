Rain

Why do i losexp

YeetBoi21 avatar

YeetBoi21

April 17, 2020 at 01:44 AM

I lose xp why
LiamSiben avatar

LiamSiben

April 17, 2020 at 01:49 AM

Avez-vous spammé sur le forum?
LiamSiben avatar

LiamSiben

April 17, 2020 at 02:11 AM

jee the same problem
LiamSiben avatar

LiamSiben

April 17, 2020 at 02:11 AM

i have the same problem
pastikin avatar

pastikin

April 17, 2020 at 02:23 AM

i just didnt gain xp for a few minutes ****
Oresti37 avatar

Oresti37

April 17, 2020 at 02:25 AM

i think that you lose xp maybe if u spam comments, i have lost too but i dont know why cause i havent spammed.
wawatro avatar

wawatro

April 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM

you lose xp when you comment and then the comment got rejected by admin
wawatro avatar

wawatro

April 17, 2020 at 02:57 AM

because when you comment you get your xp immediatly
wawatro avatar

wawatro

April 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM

and then sometimes, staff runs a check up randomly to see if its not just spam.
Fsociety31 avatar

Fsociety31

April 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM

abı sırf exp ıcın yazmıomu sankı herkez al kacgundur exp dusup duruyor anlamıyorum bır turlu ertesı gun daha az exp le sayfaya gırıorum abı destege soylesem bunla ılgılenemler bende bır yolunu bulmaya calısıyorum ıns yaparım:nerd::nerd:
wawatro avatar

wawatro

April 17, 2020 at 02:58 AM

so they demote the spammers from the xp they got from their comments
BiggestHead avatar

BiggestHead

April 17, 2020 at 03:12 AM

XP is being wiped over time or becuase you've done something naughty.
Kremenik avatar

Kremenik

April 17, 2020 at 03:53 AM

I will wait to see what will happen tomorrow, but if I loose experience again without a valid reason I'm going to open a ticket with them as it is not clear why this is happening. Moreover all my comments with no exception are on teh topic described and create added value. I think there is something in the logic/code they are using that probably after a recent update of the system might have changed not by design, but by human error. Otherwise it wouldn't make sense for so many people to see the same problem again and again.
kitty_faust avatar

kitty_faust

April 17, 2020 at 04:06 AM

i have this problem as well, it's really confusing
rayen1526 avatar

rayen1526

April 17, 2020 at 04:10 AM

probably cause you comment too much

