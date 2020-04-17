Why do i losexp

YeetBoi21 I lose xp why

LiamSiben Avez-vous spammé sur le forum?

LiamSiben jee the same problem

LiamSiben i have the same problem

pastikin i just didnt gain xp for a few minutes ****

Oresti37 i think that you lose xp maybe if u spam comments, i have lost too but i dont know why cause i havent spammed.

wawatro you lose xp when you comment and then the comment got rejected by admin

wawatro because when you comment you get your xp immediatly

wawatro and then sometimes, staff runs a check up randomly to see if its not just spam.

Fsociety31 abı sırf exp ıcın yazmıomu sankı herkez al kacgundur exp dusup duruyor anlamıyorum bır turlu ertesı gun daha az exp le sayfaya gırıorum abı destege soylesem bunla ılgılenemler bende bır yolunu bulmaya calısıyorum ıns yaparım:nerd::nerd:

wawatro so they demote the spammers from the xp they got from their comments

BiggestHead XP is being wiped over time or becuase you've done something naughty.

Kremenik I will wait to see what will happen tomorrow, but if I loose experience again without a valid reason I'm going to open a ticket with them as it is not clear why this is happening. Moreover all my comments with no exception are on teh topic described and create added value. I think there is something in the logic/code they are using that probably after a recent update of the system might have changed not by design, but by human error. Otherwise it wouldn't make sense for so many people to see the same problem again and again.

kitty_faust i have this problem as well, it's really confusing