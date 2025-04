Why I don't receive reward for linking steam account?

Rionis Why I don't receive reward for linking steam account? I can't complete the task, even though I logged in via steam.

Ratnadhatamam Is your profile public? To get the Steam Daily Chest you have to connect your Steam account to GH, and I believe your Steam profile must be public.



LiamSiben Tu dois asssocier ton compte Steam à Gamehag je crois

LiamSiben Or look in the FAQ

LiamSiben You need to link your Steam account to your GH account, I think.

PurpleNebula yeah me too i didnt get my 10 sg

Growingsphere52 i have not tried this yet but if and when i do i will help you guys out

