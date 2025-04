Is this game good

MhLoud4 Is this game good?

MAZEN999000 Yes this game is good

Ausenas Yes! If you've ever played Robocraft before it's very similar to that game.

bobmoses what the game about?

MARE12356789 You build your tank/car and the goal is to either capture enemys base by staying i it for some time or to kill all enemys it is rly simple and easy but fun

jorg800 yes its amazing creating custom cars and just messing around its so fun!