Steam level

Shahin8 avatar

Shahin8

April 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM

How do promote steam level guys?
Aminepain avatar

Aminepain

April 16, 2020 at 01:22 PM

you need to craft badges, and to craft badge you need steam trading cards
fntma avatar

fntma

April 16, 2020 at 02:25 PM

well if you are in a situation like mine and you are lvl 0 in steam u are unable to lvl up in steam becouse u have to pay 5 dollars first to acces other futures and lvl up in steam is one of them

AxPixx avatar

AxPixx

April 16, 2020 at 02:50 PM

l stem level is 13 ım very happy
NikolaSrb123 avatar

NikolaSrb123

April 16, 2020 at 02:55 PM

the gameplay and the graphics we're alooks good!!!ds
yallafalcon avatar

yallafalcon

April 16, 2020 at 06:35 PM

Crafting badges. There are trading bots for leveling up which are nice to use
VampireOfDeathmoon avatar

VampireOfDeathmoon

April 16, 2020 at 06:59 PM

do you mean like third party trade bots?
Steam level - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag