Is Gamehag legit in terms of CSGO skin deliveries?

cripplr Does Gamehag actually deliver CSGO skins? For example, if I were to redeem an 'AWP | Dragon Lore' skin right now, would they actually send me it, or is it a scam?

Nekomili Yes they will you have YT video but you will need to put your tradeing irl from steam.