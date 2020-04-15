Where is the "complete the task" button

Alj99 Probably embarrassing to ask but i really can't find where the "i completed the task" button, Misty said that it is on the subpage of the game, and i do not get it. Is it automatic?

Hadi_isCool :You just complete the task and you get what you want

Alj99 So is it automatic?

Valentina_213 i dont know i dont have button either

Offenz When u complete the task, for example war thunder u need to send them a screenshot of ur in-game stats that u actually have 5 wins... Make sure ur name is similar to the one on-site.

Alj99 where do i send the screenshot exactly?

Mashrafi12 Me too!

RyoNinja What browser do you use?

Kristijankica06 there you send a screenshot that you did the task and you get SG