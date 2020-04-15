MrM
Where is the "complete the task" button

Alj99 avatar

Alj99

April 15, 2020 at 05:30 PM

Probably embarrassing to ask but i really can't find where the "i completed the task" button, Misty said that it is on the subpage of the game, and i do not get it. Is it automatic?
Hadi_isCool avatar

Hadi_isCool

April 15, 2020 at 05:36 PM

:You just complete the task and you get what you want
Hadi_isCool avatar

Hadi_isCool

April 15, 2020 at 05:36 PM

yeah yeah yeah play roblox
Hadi_isCool avatar

Hadi_isCool

April 15, 2020 at 05:37 PM

im just writing to see where is hadi the button
Hadi_isCool avatar

Hadi_isCool

April 15, 2020 at 05:37 PM

play our games ... go go go go
Hadi_isCool avatar

Hadi_isCool

April 15, 2020 at 05:37 PM

playt friv :):8ball:
Alj99 avatar

Alj99

April 15, 2020 at 05:39 PM

So is it automatic?
Valentina_213 avatar

Valentina_213

April 15, 2020 at 05:49 PM

i dont know i dont have button either
Offenz avatar

Offenz

April 15, 2020 at 05:53 PM

When u complete the task, for example war thunder u need to send them a screenshot of ur in-game stats that u actually have 5 wins... Make sure ur name is similar to the one on-site.
Alj99 avatar

Alj99

April 15, 2020 at 05:54 PM

where do i send the screenshot exactly?
deniz500x avatar

deniz500x

April 15, 2020 at 07:02 PM

Where is the talk bıdı bıdı anayın
therealamirhp avatar

therealamirhp

April 15, 2020 at 08:16 PM

I have the same question too.

Mashrafi12 avatar

Mashrafi12

April 15, 2020 at 09:47 PM

Me too!
RyoNinja avatar

RyoNinja

April 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM

What browser do you use?
Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 15, 2020 at 10:35 PM

there you send a screenshot that you did the task and you get SG
roger_moquin_grenade avatar

roger_moquin_grenade

April 15, 2020 at 10:42 PM

What is the game you played? Some games have no tasks so they don't give out any gem.
