is rating articles good?

Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 15, 2020 at 04:35 PM

i think it is,comment your oppinion
kawabungadk avatar

kawabungadk

April 15, 2020 at 04:37 PM

agreed like a forum no matter the website is always too much for a staff too handle you need to get the coommunity involved so yea i agree 100%
Ninja5656xX avatar

Ninja5656xX

April 15, 2020 at 04:40 PM

I think yeah it is
T0mi_15 avatar

T0mi_15

April 15, 2020 at 04:43 PM

i think rating an article how it should be rated not just go and say its a spam or something like that, i posted an article about world of warships and 2 guys in the comments said its a spam and that i only copy pasted it , iam playing the game since early 2019 andi knew a lot of thing but they said its just a copy past from wikipedia while the thing i searched bcs i wasnt sure were from wargaming official site

moiz_qureshi avatar

moiz_qureshi

April 15, 2020 at 04:48 PM

really reallly goooood
moiz_qureshi avatar

moiz_qureshi

April 15, 2020 at 04:48 PM

i loved your arctytcle
rovlvod avatar

rovlvod

April 15, 2020 at 04:55 PM

if you want xp itss njiidjenwmenehhshah
domcep avatar

domcep

April 15, 2020 at 04:59 PM

i posted 2 articles i writed everything that need in it and it got rejected i didnt even spammed

goodmorning9 avatar

goodmorning9

April 15, 2020 at 05:02 PM

yeah you earn gems from it
Valentina_213 avatar

Valentina_213

April 15, 2020 at 05:55 PM

YESSS FINNALY SOMEONE I AGREE I WROTE LIKE 6 ARTICLES AND EVERY SINGLE ONE GOT REJECTED PEOPLE STOP REJECTING ARTICLES FOR NO REASONNN!!!!!!
miguel7enrique avatar

miguel7enrique

April 15, 2020 at 06:49 PM

for real they thinks its funny
Mashrafi12 avatar

Mashrafi12

April 15, 2020 at 09:50 PM

Lol!
greatmaCter avatar

greatmaCter

April 15, 2020 at 10:05 PM

definetly u can earn gem and xp
Kremenik avatar

Kremenik

April 15, 2020 at 10:28 PM

Would it be possible for someone from the more experienced peoplr here to provide some tips and guidance on what should be done for the articles not to be rejected (apart from the obvious things like no plagiarism, good structure of the text, etc.)?
is rating articles good? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag