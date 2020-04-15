Which nation is better?

3 of the countries are good to play but China is a alien like changed by radiation, he got both of the tank from ussr and usa . japan is funny too but really hard to play,some of the british and frence tanks will killing you with their slow speed, in low tier and frence tanks not even able to fight, if you want to kill yourself frence please. swenden and italy just balance.
i can't play as ussr because i can't play with pleasure because this communistic monster destroyed my country
I would choose the Soviets for a begginer because they have the best low tier planes.
I put the CORRECT screenshot with my 5 wins, why they rejected it what i need to do..