Which nation is better?

MrM
MrM
Gem10
Vihagi Rathnayaka
Vihagi Rathnayaka
Gem231
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem319
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem164
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
Gem52
Atia
Atia
Gem330
taj howe
taj howe
Gem231
jr2841343
jr2841343
Gem14
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
ifttakhar
ifttakhar
Gem12
taj howe
taj howe
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem100
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem21
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
natasha nowak
natasha nowak
Gem1,792
Serdar
Serdar
Gem140
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to War Thunder

Which nation is better?

rik_bruh avatar

rik_bruh

April 15, 2020 at 04:25 PM

USA,Germany,Japan?
derak avatar

derak

April 15, 2020 at 09:30 PM

3 of the countries are good to play but China is a alien like changed by radiation, he got both of the tank from ussr and usa . japan is funny too but really hard to play,some of the british and frence tanks will killing you with their slow speed, in low tier and frence tanks not even able to fight, if you want to kill yourself frence please. swenden and italy just balance.
agentaffels avatar

agentaffels

April 15, 2020 at 10:09 PM

ussr i like ussr
selor133 avatar

selor133

April 15, 2020 at 10:57 PM

i like usa
rik_bruh avatar

rik_bruh

April 15, 2020 at 11:05 PM

i can't play as ussr because i can't play with pleasure because this communistic monster destroyed my country
BOOMZULACI avatar

BOOMZULACI

April 15, 2020 at 11:44 PM

I would choose the Soviets for a begginer because they have the best low tier planes.

idkwhat1 avatar

idkwhat1

April 16, 2020 at 12:07 AM

I put the CORRECT screenshot with my 5 wins, why they rejected it what i need to do..
mehdiplayz avatar

mehdiplayz

April 16, 2020 at 12:50 AM

idk

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Which nation is better? - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag