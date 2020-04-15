BloxBurg Or Royale High?

craince Tell in the description

mert_3570 tbiki bloxburg

RoCashWorksMkv I think bloxburg my chose is bloxburg

mert_3570 bunları kıyaslaman bile yanlış

mert_3570 çünkü bloxburg robuxla alınabilecek bir oyun

gorltea Def royale high cause its free and you can get diamonds by farming not always buying

GoldGamer132 well bloxburg has good game quality but you have to pay 25 Robux but on the other hand royal high is free but the quality is worse but that may change because it's having a lot of updates the only thing I don't like about royal high is the faces they are really weird also I got banned on bloxburg

lol_guy689 royale higs is most just for girls,the faces are so girly,everything there is girly,i just dont like it

lol_guy689 bloxburg is paid but i swear its actually rlly better than royale high

maridekanoidze1 Bloxburg!! ITS VERY VERY NICE U CAN BUILD AND EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!

ErikaKozlowskaja am like royal high and bloxburg, but bloxbur is better

nagyvaradiharcos Neither of those but if someone held me at gunpoint i would rather go with bloxburg even tho it takes robux

Alexandra28504 Royale High is better.





ChristinaAnimations Royale High because Bloxburs costs robux and I am poor

coolsholl i mean considering that you do have bloxburg, bloxburg is better

monamy1 bloxburg costs robux but still better

VxlpyX bloxburg is better but you still have to pay for the access because it is still in beta ... well i think?



VxlpyX But Royal is still a great detailed free game for RP



CODENAMEm3hdI please robux

CODENAMEm3hdI hey guys i hate maths





ashleyxapple I dont like both they r not my style and its evry boring in my opinion

ImBadWithUsernames Well, if you can afford robux then bloxburg, if you dont, royal high seems like a better option. Or your like me and prefer killing people on arsenal :)

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ I think bloxburg is better. It looks like a better quality version of adopt me. You can design your house and lots more.

LegitLlama I think bloxburg is better



