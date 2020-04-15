Vihagi Rathnayaka
BloxBurg Or Royale High?

craince avatar

craince

April 15, 2020 at 02:15 PM

Tell in the description
mert_3570 avatar

mert_3570

April 15, 2020 at 02:17 PM

tbiki bloxburg
RoCashWorksMkv avatar

RoCashWorksMkv

April 15, 2020 at 02:17 PM

I think bloxburg my chose is bloxburg
mert_3570 avatar

mert_3570

April 15, 2020 at 02:17 PM

bunları kıyaslaman bile yanlış
mert_3570 avatar

mert_3570

April 15, 2020 at 02:18 PM

çünkü bloxburg robuxla alınabilecek bir oyun
gorltea avatar

gorltea

April 15, 2020 at 02:52 PM

Def royale high cause its free and you can get diamonds by farming not always buying
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 15, 2020 at 03:20 PM

well bloxburg has good game quality but you have to pay 25 Robux but on the other hand royal high is free but the quality is worse but that may change because it's having a lot of updates the only thing I don't like about royal high is the faces they are really weird also I got banned on bloxburg
lol_guy689 avatar

lol_guy689

April 15, 2020 at 03:46 PM

royale higs is most just for girls,the faces are so girly,everything there is girly,i just dont like it
lol_guy689 avatar

lol_guy689

April 15, 2020 at 03:47 PM

bloxburg is paid but i swear its actually rlly better than royale high
maridekanoidze1 avatar

maridekanoidze1

April 15, 2020 at 03:49 PM

Bloxburg!! ITS VERY VERY NICE U CAN BUILD AND EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!
ErikaKozlowskaja avatar

ErikaKozlowskaja

April 15, 2020 at 04:31 PM

am like royal high and bloxburg, but bloxbur is better
nagyvaradiharcos avatar

nagyvaradiharcos

April 15, 2020 at 04:59 PM

Neither of those but if someone held me at gunpoint i would rather go with bloxburg even tho it takes robux
Alexandra28504 avatar

Alexandra28504

April 15, 2020 at 05:34 PM

Royale High is better.

ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 15, 2020 at 05:45 PM

Royale High because Bloxburs costs robux and I am poor
coolsholl avatar

coolsholl

April 15, 2020 at 07:13 PM

i mean considering that you do have bloxburg, bloxburg is better
monamy1 avatar

monamy1

April 15, 2020 at 07:15 PM

bloxburg costs robux but still better
VxlpyX avatar

VxlpyX

April 15, 2020 at 07:18 PM

bloxburg is better but you still have to pay for the access because it is still in beta ... well i think?
VxlpyX avatar

VxlpyX

April 15, 2020 at 07:18 PM

But Royal is still a great detailed free game for RP
CODENAMEm3hdI avatar

CODENAMEm3hdI

April 15, 2020 at 08:18 PM

please robux
CODENAMEm3hdI avatar

CODENAMEm3hdI

April 15, 2020 at 08:24 PM

hey guys i hate maths

ashleyxapple avatar

ashleyxapple

April 15, 2020 at 08:38 PM

I dont like both they r not my style and its evry boring in my opinion
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 15, 2020 at 08:46 PM

Well, if you can afford robux then bloxburg, if you dont, royal high seems like a better option. Or your like me and prefer killing people on arsenal :)
ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ avatar

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ

April 15, 2020 at 08:46 PM

I think bloxburg is better. It looks like a better quality version of adopt me. You can design your house and lots more.
LegitLlama avatar

LegitLlama

April 15, 2020 at 09:40 PM

I think bloxburg is better

iiGood_Comradeii avatar

iiGood_Comradeii

April 15, 2020 at 10:11 PM

I like both, but royale high is free, and you don't have to do much work to get in-game currency.
