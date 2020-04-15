Vihagi Rathnayaka
$15,000 Oceanic Esports League for Dota 2 announced

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 15, 2020 at 12:35 PM

Oceanic Esports has announced an esports league for the Oceanic region. 10 teams will compete for aa A$25,000 prize pool, around $15,575.
Unlike most tournaments with preset teams, the Oceanic Esports League differs with a special captain’s draft format. Selected captains draft from a pool of Australian and New Zealand players “in hopes to grow the scene as a whole,” according to Justin “xMusiCa” Yuen, Australian Dota 2 veteran and co-founder of Oceanic Esports.
The tournament will run for a total of seven weeks. The regular season begins April 13 and will end May 30, before heading into the main event kicking off on June 1 till June 6.
In a statement on the official site, xMusiCa stated that the vision for the tournament was to “give my fellow Australian competitors a chance to begin their very own Esports conquest not just for Australia, but in the future, across the globe,” believing in the region’s “limitless potential” and hoping that the league’s efforts will help shed light on the undiscovered talent in the Oceania region.
This comes on the heels of online league announcements from Beyond the Summit’s Pro Series for the Americas and Southeast Asia region, and WePlay! Esports’ Pushka League for the Europe and CIS region.
There’s definitely going to be less professional teams and players in the Oceanic Esports League, but it’s a good chance for the region’s amateur players to be exposed to a more organized level of play.
