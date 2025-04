reward not rewarded

furyreflex hey i claimed a skin in csgo and acording to gamehag "The reward has been sent to your Steam account." but when i go to steam and check my trade offers it says that the trade offer was canceled

YikesCY Same thing happened to me...

YikesCY I tried the resend option but that didn't work either.

furyreflex i get the trade offer but it get cancled right away





T0mi_15 gamehag is glitchy

YikesCY @fury i added you