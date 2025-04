USP-S or GLOCK-18

Vasilee4 I prefer to use USP-S in csgo

Skullandru usp is better

darkness_player i prefer USP-S

edward_eddy1 DEAGLE :))



dursoix i think usp is best

Asteroid2802 usp has way better accuracy





zakalamane6 Usp is Better

ComradeApple usps is better because of it's accuracy and head shot goodness

el_professor1 i prefer glock it has too much bullets and it gives a lot damage

_zmbtx_ usp s is very better





Ausenas USP-s is better but terrorist-side weapons as a whole are usually cheaper and more powerful