Mad city or Jailbreak

maxim_pleu Mad city or Jailbreak

ArtO_OHey madcity top game roblox

T0mi_15 Jailbreak is not as good as it was, its so ez to escape and glitchy,anyway Jailbreak is for the people who dont want to switch on a more complicated version,and Jailbreak is the OG.

Mad City isnt a Jailbreak ripoff its accually good , you can be hero villain Prisoner/Criminal and Police the map is good and there are tons of vehicles and weapons you can rob a lot of places.



i personally like Mad City more ^^

RiMiDo420 Definitely mad city, it has the hero class, that jailbreak doesnt, and it has more places to rob, and you dont need a keycard to rob anything.In my opinion mad city is kind of a jailbreak 2.0.

LegitLlama Both games are fun to play

aestheticclouds123 mad city but jailbreak is the og game so proablby jailbreak

awesomegilbert5 For me i don't care

ALMONDMLK Personally, for me, I don't care since I don't play them. I've tried them before and never felt any interest in continuing them.

Robert4334 both games

stefan_jovic Both are fun to play. Almost open world (not quiet open but big) and a LOT of places to rob. In both games you can do a lot of stuff:you can rob,arrest,live in house/apartment,but in mad city,it is all new-looking. + you can be hero and villain! It is really great game (madcity) and I like it more than jailbreak.

jesse_custer of course jailbreak is better

ErikaKozlowskaja Madcity is perfeckt game

mad78 In my opinion jail break is better tbh

Rquat515 ben cıkıyom kitap okumak istiyorum ki aynı anda aynı şeyleri söylüyor nasılsın nasılsın nasılsın nasılsın nasılsın nasılsın nasılsın nasılsın nasılsın

Rquat515 I AM going to roblox but ı am noob guys hahahahaha

Rquat515 I am anoob noob noob noob noob noob noob noob noob noob

BYTHEDIVINES jailbreak off courss

ivanbanan16 mad sity is more interesting

WassimTabib i didnt try any one of them , can anyone advise me





iiR_itual Mad City for life

GillAmzing123 Jailbreak

MrM4yh3m I think Mad City is better.

LaLaPerish Jailbreak

charank jailbreak is better because it is more easy to play and it is popular since 2017