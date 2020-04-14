basic info Fifa 18

Vihagi Rathnayaka
Hekac

April 14, 2020 at 07:38 PM

FIFA 18 is a football simulation video game in the FIFA series, developed and published by Electronic Arts and was released worldwide on 29 September 2017 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It is the 25th instalment in the FIFA series. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo appears as the cover athlete of the regular edition; Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo appears on the cover of the Icon edition of the game. FIFA 18 is the second instalment in the series to use the Frostbite 3 game engine, although some versions of the game use a different game engine. The PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One versions include a continuation of "The Journey" a story-based mode that was originally in FIFA 17 entitled "The Journey: Hunter Returns". The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, known as FIFA 18: Legacy Edition, do not contain any new gameplay features aside from updated kits and squads.
fr4gment

April 14, 2020 at 08:08 PM

i like seeing people like you try to help new players

Robert4334

April 14, 2020 at 11:10 PM

ike seeing people like you try to help new players

AniManUS

April 15, 2020 at 01:42 PM

l love messi

yorickboy05

April 15, 2020 at 02:50 PM

i like messi and van dijk
yorickboy05

April 15, 2020 at 02:50 PM

who are you favorit players
