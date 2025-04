PUBG Mobile what is the best weapon?

Nedeljkoo1 So i was thinking about weapons in PUBG mobile. For me Scar is pretty good but i dont know i find it rarely so what do you think is the best weapon, any recomendations?

selor133 i would say the scar

VLDG M416 for better recoil control, AKM for close encounter, UZI for close encounter too, AUG good for mid-range with a 3x or 6x made into 3x

UnCh I generally use vector and sniper

NaDeX1 my best gun in the pubg mobile is m416 and sniper gun is awm

adrien_valenzuela The Pan

mlgmst i think it is the awm cuz ilike it