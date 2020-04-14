Do you think that aliens exist?

Tell me your opinion guys, do the aliens exist?
Personally, I do. I think that there is a lot of probability of aliens existing given by the sheer number of planets there are in the universe
It's pretty big headed of anyone to think we are the only living beings in this massive universe
yes and they controll you~~~~~~
well they don't exist if they were they would have contacted us
If they do, they must be way less developed than us :v
I mean probably since the universe is huge
I'm 90% sure since there are billions of galaxies, how could it be that we're the only ones.
The question is not if they exist or not, they probably do, the universe is vast, and we don’t even know where it starts or where it ends.
The real question is: are we ever going to meet them? In my opinion, no. If they had the technology to travel through solar systems and galaxies, I think we might have seen any evidence, radio frequencies &c…, just as scientists see evidence of other phenomena.
Still, they might have visited the earth already, or they might visit it in the future, but we are still technologically very far from travelling to another solar system; we even struggle visiting the Moon, or Mars.
They MUST exist, otherwise whats the purpose of all this :D
yes i do think they exist
I dont think so,but i really want to know who maid the rumer that alines exist for the first time xD