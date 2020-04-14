finnhoyer
Do you think that aliens exist?

Oresti37 avatar

Oresti37

April 14, 2020 at 04:44 PM

Tell me your opinion guys, do the aliens exist?
soupyafrin avatar

soupyafrin

April 14, 2020 at 05:20 PM

Personally, I do. I think that there is a lot of probability of aliens existing given by the sheer number of planets there are in the universe
dodo46331 avatar

dodo46331

April 14, 2020 at 08:01 PM

no, they arent real
JitterP avatar

JitterP

April 15, 2020 at 04:58 AM

It's pretty big headed of anyone to think we are the only living beings in this massive universe
Ahmedatif88 avatar

Ahmedatif88

April 15, 2020 at 05:01 AM

صباح الخير يا شباب
edward_eddy1 avatar

edward_eddy1

April 15, 2020 at 06:11 AM

yes and they controll you~~~~~~
GillAmzing123 avatar

GillAmzing123

April 15, 2020 at 06:23 AM

Probolly in area 51
Aminepain avatar

Aminepain

April 15, 2020 at 06:48 AM

well they don't exist if they were they would have contacted us
Likasamboody avatar

Likasamboody

April 15, 2020 at 06:49 AM

Not really sure.
Yirdnassss avatar

Yirdnassss

April 15, 2020 at 07:00 AM

If they do, they must be way less developed than us :v
goodmorning9 avatar

goodmorning9

April 15, 2020 at 07:43 AM

I mean probably since the universe is huge
McPenguin37 avatar

McPenguin37

April 15, 2020 at 06:59 PM

I'm 90% sure since there are billions of galaxies, how could it be that we're the only ones.
deniz500x avatar

deniz500x

April 15, 2020 at 06:59 PM

What is this berber aziz
Ratnadhatamam avatar

Ratnadhatamam

April 15, 2020 at 07:07 PM

The question is not if they exist or not, they probably do, the universe is vast, and we don’t even know where it starts or where it ends.
Ratnadhatamam avatar

Ratnadhatamam

April 15, 2020 at 07:07 PM

The real question is: are we ever going to meet them? In my opinion, no. If they had the technology to travel through solar systems and galaxies, I think we might have seen any evidence, radio frequencies &c…, just as scientists see evidence of other phenomena.
Ratnadhatamam avatar

Ratnadhatamam

April 15, 2020 at 07:08 PM

Still, they might have visited the earth already, or they might visit it in the future, but we are still technologically very far from travelling to another solar system; we even struggle visiting the Moon, or Mars.
Ratnadhatamam avatar

Ratnadhatamam

April 15, 2020 at 07:16 PM

The question is not if they exist or not, they probably do, the universe is vast, and we don't even know where it starts or where it ends.
Ratnadhatamam avatar

Ratnadhatamam

April 15, 2020 at 07:16 PM

The real question is: are we ever going to meet them? In my opinion, no. If they had the technology to travel through solar systems and galaxies, I think we might have seen any evidence, radio frequencies &c…, just as scientists see evidence of other phenomena.
Ratnadhatamam avatar

Ratnadhatamam

April 15, 2020 at 07:16 PM

Still, they might have visited the earth already, or they might visit it in the future, but we are still technologically very far from travelling to another solar system; we even struggle visiting the Moon, or Mars.
Talianska avatar

Talianska

April 15, 2020 at 07:33 PM

They MUST exist, otherwise whats the purpose of all this :D
BOTxYT avatar

BOTxYT

April 15, 2020 at 07:51 PM

yes i do think they exist
Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 15, 2020 at 07:56 PM

of course man
Ninjawusmen avatar

Ninjawusmen

April 15, 2020 at 08:03 PM

they do exist
therealamirhp avatar

therealamirhp

April 15, 2020 at 08:10 PM

I dont think so,but i really want to know who maid the rumer that alines exist for the first time xD

Raxman6464 avatar

Raxman6464

April 15, 2020 at 08:10 PM

привет
