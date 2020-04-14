Rain

Is this game similar to minecraft?

Andras223 avatar

Andras223

April 14, 2020 at 04:31 PM

I don t know if it worth a try
charank avatar

charank

April 14, 2020 at 04:32 PM

it is not similar to minecraft but its fun to play and has a lot of games created by users

MashCobblers avatar

MashCobblers

April 15, 2020 at 02:21 AM

Adding onto charank, the only similarity to Minecraft that Roblox has is its blocky characters. The developers of Roblox even tried to implement more realistic models for players to play as, but that was received poorly.

On Roblox, you can create just about anything that your heart desires.
Similarly, Minecraft mods can be used to create whatever you want.


If you are a player in singleplayer mode, Minecraft offers complete control over the game elements from the start. But a Roblox player can't simply terraform a server map when they wish; nor grant themselves everything in the game using creative mode. But, you can do that when your developing a game.
karltan avatar

karltan

April 15, 2020 at 03:47 AM

the game isn’t similar to minecraft. roblox is a multiplayer where you can play many games while minecraft has infinite servers that u can play
iiR_itual avatar

iiR_itual

April 15, 2020 at 06:26 AM

uh it's kind of similar
iiR_itual avatar

iiR_itual

April 15, 2020 at 06:26 AM

but it's multiplayers
iiR_itual avatar

iiR_itual

April 15, 2020 at 06:26 AM

and you don't need a xbox live account lol
zapperay21 avatar

zapperay21

April 15, 2020 at 06:50 AM

Actually no, but some players actually creatd a game in roblox that excactly look like minecraft! However, I forgot the name of the game
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 15, 2020 at 06:55 AM

HELLL NO!!!!!!
LaLaPerish avatar

LaLaPerish

April 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Um no Roblox is not similar to Minecraft but it is a very fun game full of endless creativity.
