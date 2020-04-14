I don t know if it worth a try
it is not similar to minecraft but its fun to play and has a lot of games created by users
Adding onto charank, the only similarity to Minecraft that Roblox has is its blocky characters. The developers of Roblox even tried to implement more realistic models for players to play as, but that was received poorly.
On Roblox, you can create just about anything that your heart desires.
Similarly, Minecraft mods can be used to create whatever you want.
If you are a player in singleplayer mode, Minecraft offers complete control over the game elements from the start. But a Roblox player can't simply terraform a server map when they wish; nor grant themselves everything in the game using creative mode. But, you can do that when your developing a game.
the game isn’t similar to minecraft. roblox is a multiplayer where you can play many games while minecraft has infinite servers that u can play
and you don't need a xbox live account lol
Actually no, but some players actually creatd a game in roblox that excactly look like minecraft! However, I forgot the name of the game
Um no Roblox is not similar to Minecraft but it is a very fun game full of endless creativity.