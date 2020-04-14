what to do when the minigames dont give SG?

finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem164
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
Gem52
Atia
Atia
Gem330
taj howe
taj howe
Gem231
jr2841343
jr2841343
Gem14
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
ifttakhar
ifttakhar
Gem12
taj howe
taj howe
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem100
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem21
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
natasha nowak
natasha nowak
Gem1,792
Serdar
Serdar
Gem140
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem20
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem231
Rain

Gem73

unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to General Discussions

what to do when the minigames dont give SG?

yeeterskeeter15 avatar

yeeterskeeter15

April 14, 2020 at 03:44 PM

This has happened with me twice now.
_fly__sabri avatar

_fly__sabri

April 14, 2020 at 03:45 PM

that hapy what men
_fly__sabri avatar

_fly__sabri

April 14, 2020 at 03:45 PM

:grin::grin:
ekenerbaba avatar

ekenerbaba

April 14, 2020 at 03:45 PM

krdeş bendede vermedi ne yaptın bir çozüm buldunmu
gamingwallet avatar

gamingwallet

April 14, 2020 at 03:47 PM

the happy man
ekenerbaba avatar

ekenerbaba

April 14, 2020 at 03:50 PM

birnen kardeş adam çok mutlu gözüküyör bozmayın mutluluğunu
DANISIM avatar

DANISIM

April 14, 2020 at 04:16 PM

just play again

Kremenik avatar

Kremenik

April 14, 2020 at 04:54 PM

I think there is an issue when you play from your laptop. It is happening the same for me. I raised a ticket to their support and they said they are working on this and will fix it soon. From other users who posted comments on the same topic in previous threads, I think it was mentioned that if you play on your smatphone, it will not be an issue. I haven't tried it myself, but probably you can give it a chance. :)
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

what to do when the minigames dont give SG? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag