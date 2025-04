Is it worth to make pc games tasks?

Alex_AlexYhno18 I want to know about this because i downloaded some games from here and i get crashes!

Nincs122 You have to download it from the link that they gave then you have registrate trough that link then you get an email from the game and there you have to confirm your email. And the do the task

Alex_AlexYhno18 I know but the game crashes*:)

Like it s not a pb with my pc or the data...