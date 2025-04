Are mini games worth playing!?

Yash5 I have seen many people plays mini games but they takes too much for a single gems. Give me your advice.

greatmaCter Yeah it doesn't worth to play

WhatToPutHere no i dont think mini games are worth playing they are just a waste of time as earning money from them is quite hard

pro_gamer12894 no it didnt work :/





wnllixiao not worthy. you spend a lot of time and get one single gem