Do you only get 1SG from Steam Daily Chest

soupyafrin Do you even get the good rewards like 500 SG or 250 SG from the steam daily chest? I opened it and got 1SG three times in a row.

xxxka 5SG is also common, but max i saw were 50 SG in discord proof section



redaot Today i opened the 3rd chest, i got only 5 SG ( for every chest )...

So, GL to you and me :)

soupyafrin big ooof





rik_bruh 75 % - 1 SG 25% - 5 SG and 0.00000000000001% higher rewards