Is SAO really that bad?

I've heard many times, that SAO is bad, well its an isekai but i dont think its THAT bad, it still has some story but still, it has TOO MUCH ROMANCE, exept the gun gale online. Let me hear what you think
SAO is not that bad, it is not the best, but still. Not that bad
The same as my friend called nagyvaradighfjsdhfjksdfhnojsdfs
it has too much romance
bruh, the "too much romance" is to be expected, it IS a harem genre anime
I think the whole anime is too cliche, and brings nothing new. I don't know, it's my personal opinion but i can't watch it, it's too cringe for me.
In my opinion the first season is good, later seasons not so much but enjoyable if you like this topic.
Yea when i forst watched it i had not watched namy anime soooooo -w-
I think it isn't bad but some of the storyline is drawn out.
SAO is good tho, not bad!
I don't think SAO is bad (Sword art Online) it just went downhill when Kirito became a fairy or whatever it was, I forgot. I think they should've made the original one longer, like c'mon I wanted to see all the other bosses, but instead they rushed it.
Depends, if youre talking bout the anime or the light novels. i personally love the LNs, but the anime, i didnt like season 1 and 2 much, but OS movie and the alicization arc seasons, are pretty good. the main prob if you ask me, is that they left key details from the LNs out from the anime, so in some parts, some minor details are illogical.
not bad but nthing like the anime
all idle games are creep and no deeply on gameplay or story just numbers
If they explain how the hero get the power to defeat enemy is stornger than him, the anime will be good for me.