Is SAO really that bad?

nagyvaradiharcos I've heard many times, that SAO is bad, well its an isekai but i dont think its THAT bad, it still has some story but still, it has TOO MUCH ROMANCE, exept the gun gale online. Let me hear what you think

petar3131 SAO is not that bad, it is not the best, but still. Not that bad



bread9 The same as my friend called nagyvaradighfjsdhfjksdfhnojsdfs

it has too much romance

Yamindrago2r bruh, the "too much romance" is to be expected, it IS a harem genre anime



FoxyCam I think the whole anime is too cliche, and brings nothing new. I don't know, it's my personal opinion but i can't watch it, it's too cringe for me.



nagyvaradiharcos yea agreed Foxy

Robogo01 In my opinion the first season is good, later seasons not so much but enjoyable if you like this topic.

Ninjawusmen It's an average anime



henrelion Yea when i forst watched it i had not watched namy anime soooooo -w-

henrelion *firsttttttttttttttt

Tabaxi I think it isn't bad but some of the storyline is drawn out.

FrancisOMG SAO is good tho, not bad!

Huntqxr I don't think SAO is bad (Sword art Online) it just went downhill when Kirito became a fairy or whatever it was, I forgot. I think they should've made the original one longer, like c'mon I wanted to see all the other bosses, but instead they rushed it.

Razh Depends, if youre talking bout the anime or the light novels. i personally love the LNs, but the anime, i didnt like season 1 and 2 much, but OS movie and the alicization arc seasons, are pretty good. the main prob if you ask me, is that they left key details from the LNs out from the anime, so in some parts, some minor details are illogical.

m07aa not bad but nthing like the anime

MOZAaRT lots of nudity i sayy





