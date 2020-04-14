Atia
Is SAO really that bad?

nagyvaradiharcos avatar

nagyvaradiharcos

April 14, 2020 at 11:15 AM

I've heard many times, that SAO is bad, well its an isekai but i dont think its THAT bad, it still has some story but still, it has TOO MUCH ROMANCE, exept the gun gale online. Let me hear what you think
petar3131 avatar

petar3131

April 14, 2020 at 05:34 PM

SAO is not that bad, it is not the best, but still. Not that bad
bread9 avatar

bread9

April 14, 2020 at 07:02 PM

The same as my friend called nagyvaradighfjsdhfjksdfhnojsdfs
it has too much romance
Yamindrago2r avatar

Yamindrago2r

April 14, 2020 at 07:11 PM

bruh, the "too much romance" is to be expected, it IS a harem genre anime
FoxyCam avatar

FoxyCam

April 14, 2020 at 09:25 PM

I think the whole anime is too cliche, and brings nothing new. I don't know, it's my personal opinion but i can't watch it, it's too cringe for me.
nagyvaradiharcos avatar

nagyvaradiharcos

April 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM

yea agreed Foxy
Robogo01 avatar

Robogo01

May 2, 2020 at 02:51 PM

In my opinion the first season is good, later seasons not so much but enjoyable if you like this topic.
Ninjawusmen avatar

Ninjawusmen

May 2, 2020 at 03:13 PM

It's an average anime
henrelion avatar

henrelion

May 2, 2020 at 04:14 PM

Yea when i forst watched it i had not watched namy anime soooooo -w-
henrelion avatar

henrelion

May 2, 2020 at 04:14 PM

*firsttttttttttttttt
Tabaxi avatar

Tabaxi

May 2, 2020 at 11:44 PM

I think it isn't bad but some of the storyline is drawn out.
FrancisOMG avatar

FrancisOMG

May 3, 2020 at 06:39 PM

SAO is good tho, not bad!
Huntqxr avatar

Huntqxr

May 4, 2020 at 03:41 AM

I don't think SAO is bad (Sword art Online) it just went downhill when Kirito became a fairy or whatever it was, I forgot. I think they should've made the original one longer, like c'mon I wanted to see all the other bosses, but instead they rushed it.
Razh avatar

Razh

May 4, 2020 at 05:04 PM

Depends, if youre talking bout the anime or the light novels. i personally love the LNs, but the anime, i didnt like season 1 and 2 much, but OS movie and the alicization arc seasons, are pretty good. the main prob if you ask me, is that they left key details from the LNs out from the anime, so in some parts, some minor details are illogical.
m07aa avatar

m07aa

May 21, 2020 at 08:18 AM

not bad but nthing like the anime
MOZAaRT avatar

MOZAaRT

May 21, 2020 at 08:20 AM

lots of nudity i sayy

DanteKrick avatar

DanteKrick

May 21, 2020 at 05:14 PM

all idle games are creep and no deeply on gameplay or story just numbers
wweqs avatar

wweqs

May 24, 2020 at 04:29 AM

If they explain how the hero get the power to defeat enemy is stornger than him, the anime will be good for me.
