Beyond the Summit to host Pro Series for Americas and Southeast Asia

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 14, 2020 at 09:12 AM

Beyond the Summit introduced the BTS Pro Series tournaments for the Americas and Southeast Asia today. The Americas tournament will consist of both North American and South American teams.
There’s certainly going to be a wide breadth of Dota 2 coming out, no matter what region you’re a fan of. ESL One Los Angeles Online previously featured leagues for SEA, North America, and South America, but the tournaments have since run their course.
Here are the teams that will be competing at the event:
Americas
Evil Geniuses
Quincy Crew
CR4ZY
Cloud9
business associates
beastcoast
Furia Esports
Thunder Predator
Southeast Asia
Fnatic
TNC Predator
Team Adroit
BOOM Esports
Geek Fam
Team CR (Mushi’s stack)
T1
Reality Rift
David “GoDz” Parker, the co-founder of Beyond the Summit, commented on the decision to have a combined Americas league. “While not ideal, [South American] teams get better connections than they used to on USE and every NA team is also playing with at least one EU player so it’s the fairest option available,” Parker said.
The BTS Pro Series will provide an opportunity for these teams to strut their stuff. The leagues will run concurrently with the ongoing ESL One Los Angeles Online and the WePlay! Pushka League, with both focusing on the Europe and CIS region.
