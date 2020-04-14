What you need to know about Dota 2 Patch 7.25c: Regen meta nerfed, All Pick changes

Atia
Atia
Gem330
taj howe
taj howe
Gem231
jr2841343
jr2841343
Gem14
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
ifttakhar
ifttakhar
Gem12
taj howe
taj howe
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem100
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem21
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
natasha nowak
natasha nowak
Gem1,792
Serdar
Serdar
Gem140
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem20
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem231
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Gem105
hala sy
hala sy
Gem9
Rain

Gem68

unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to Dota 2

What you need to know about Dota 2 Patch 7.25c: Regen meta nerfed, All Pick changes

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 14, 2020 at 09:08 AM

Valve dropped Patch 7.25c , greatly nerfing the regeneration items meta that’s developed in recent weeks.
Nerfs to some of the more popular heroes were expected, with no buffs whatsoever except for a singular cost decrease to Dust of Appearance, which can also be read as a nerf to invisible heroes. Here’s everything you need to know about Patch 7.25c.
Regen meta nerfed
Recently, Dota 2 pros and high-level players have been electing to forgo healing consumables, such as Tangoes and Salves, in favor of regeneration items, like Headdress of Regeneration and Ring of Regeneration. This even prompted Valve to increase the cost of Ring of Tarrasque to prevent players from buying it with starting gold. Small starting items are more valuable than consumables since they can be built into important items, like Soul Ring, Pipe of Insight, Helm of Dominator, or Mekansm.
Most of the items didn’t receive cost nerfs, but rather, they had their health regeneration amount decreased. It likely won’t stop supports from picking up the Headdress here and there, but cores might need to get a Healing Salve or two to stay in the lane.
The only item that didn’t provide health regen and was nerfed was Necronomicon. It’s become the choice farming item for heroes like Spectre and Dazzle, allowing them to farm at a quick pace and opening up Ancients as a viable farming pattern. Its mana cost was increased in a previous patch, and now, its provided strength has been reduced.
Changes to All Pick
Perhaps the most important change to this patch for most players, however, is a revision of the most popular matchmaking mode, All Pick. Patch 7.25, instead, introduced blind picking for each team and players weren’t allowed to see opposing picks until the round is over. For people picking the same hero, the one who picked later would have just five seconds to choose a new hero before gold penalties are levied.
With 7.25c, if two players pick the same hero, it will be banned instead. A new round of picking will then take place. In a sense, players might be able to guess the best hero to counter their lineup and ban it beforehand, but it’s an unlikely scenario. It’s more plausible that hero spammers will likely feel hard-pressed to ever get their hero since it functions as a guaranteed ban, especially in higher MMR pubs where player pools are smaller. One-tricks can also be sniffed out by numerous third-party tools available on the market, making this change perhaps the biggest motivation for players to expand their hero pools.
Owned observer wards can now be attacked
Although this is a puzzling change on its surface, it’s actually a viable strategy to deny your own ward. Accidentally placing a ward that blocks a neutral camp, for example, actively harms your team’s farming speed or one could deny their own ward to prevent the enemy from getting its bounty. While you could previously execute the latter when the ward was at half health, observer wards can now be attacked even at full health. It still takes two attacks to kill, though.
You have to intentionally and directly issue an attack command to attack your own ward. Attack-moving doesn’t trigger your ward as a valid target and neither does the right-click to deny option.
This only works with observer wards that you personally plant, not all allied wards. Wards that are purchased by an ally and then planted by yourself count as your ward, not the buyer. It doesn’t work with other wards, like sentries or Shadow Shaman’s Serpent Wards, for example. If you want to kill your own ward fast, the planter can attack it once to bring it to the deny threshold, allowing an ally to hit it as well.
Heroes
Twelve heroes in total were nerfed in 7.25c. While most were minor, including an almost customary Lycan nerf at this point, the hardest hit heroes were two that have become mainstays in the pro scene.
Meepo
The classic smurf pick, Meepo, has seen a resurgence in the pro scene after 7.25. While the hero wasn’t touched in the initial patch, the removal of double teleports with Boots of Travel made it difficult to punish the hero that excelled at splitting the map with his clones. Along with the survivability of Ransack and several buffs to the root mechanic that improved his Earthbind, Meepo became one of the best assassins and farmers in the game, while remaining durable and difficult to bring down in a skilled player’s hands.
The hero received a reduction to his base agility but retained base damage and armor. The most significant nerf was the level requirement increase to his ultimate, Divided We Stand, from 3/10/18 to 4/11/18. The two nerfs will definitely hamper the hero’s laning stage since the Geomancer always had a secondary option of going into the jungle even if he was crushed in lane. Now, there’s a larger window of time to punish Meepo with a strong laning pick, instead of purely relying on a gratuitous amount of crowd control to punish him in the late game.
Heroes
Twelve heroes in total were nerfed in 7.25c. While most were minor, including an almost customary Lycan nerf at this point, the hardest hit heroes were two that have become mainstays in the pro scene.
Meepo
The classic smurf pick, Meepo, has seen a resurgence in the pro scene after 7.25. While the hero wasn’t touched in the initial patch, the removal of double teleports with Boots of Travel made it difficult to punish the hero that excelled at splitting the map with his clones. Along with the survivability of Ransack and several buffs to the root mechanic that improved his Earthbind, Meepo became one of the best assassins and farmers in the game, while remaining durable and difficult to bring down in a skilled player’s hands.
The hero received a reduction to his base agility but retained base damage and armor. The most significant nerf was the level requirement increase to his ultimate, Divided We Stand, from 3/10/18 to 4/11/18. The two nerfs will definitely hamper the hero’s laning stage since the Geomancer always had a secondary option of going into the jungle even if he was crushed in lane. Now, there’s a larger window of time to punish Meepo with a strong laning pick, instead of purely relying on a gratuitous amount of crowd control to punish him in the late game.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

What you need to know about Dota 2 Patch 7.25c: Regen meta nerfed, All Pick changes - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag