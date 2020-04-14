Alliance take down Team Liquid at ESL One Los Angeles Online

Atia
Atia
Gem330
taj howe
taj howe
Gem231
jr2841343
jr2841343
Gem14
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
ifttakhar
ifttakhar
Gem12
taj howe
taj howe
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem100
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem21
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
natasha nowak
natasha nowak
Gem1,792
Serdar
Serdar
Gem140
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem20
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem231
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Gem105
hala sy
hala sy
Gem9
Rain

Gem68

unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Alliance take down Team Liquid at ESL One Los Angeles Online

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

April 14, 2020 at 09:01 AM

The Dota 2 rivalry between Alliance and Team Liquid has reached a new chapter. INSaNiA and his team fell to the new s4-led Alliance roster today after dropping two straight games at ESL One Los Angeles Online.
Limmp was the only player on Alliance who had anything going in game one, with his Void Spirit putting up a solid fight and still having a net positive performance despite Liquid absolutely stomping his teammates. The Liquid core of Lone Druid, Storm Spirit, and Bristleback combined for 22 kills and 30,000 damage, more than triple the total production of nearly the entire Alliance roster.
That 25-9 result flipped in game two, though. Alliance essentially shut down all of Liquid’s offensive potential within the first five minutes and let their Ember Spirit and Templar Assassin go to work. S4 had a classic performance on his Nature’s Prophet. He went untouched and Alliance slaughtered Liquid to take an 18-minute win and tie up the series.
Right from the start of the third draft, Liquid seemed to misplay and take a core of heroes that were built for a quick game and had little synergy together. This led to all of the analysts writing off any chance of them winning unless they could dominate within the first 10 minutes.
That show of force never came to fruition. Samuel “Boxi” Svahn was the only Alliance player who made a move as both sides played on even footing through 15 minutes.
Once that 15-minute mark was reached, Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov’s Wraith King started leading the charge and he was able to take on pretty much anyone from Alliance along with Limmp’s Death Prophet. Those two core heroes also led to a perfect Mars game for s4. Alliance went on to crush Liquid down the stretch, not losing a single hero in the final five minutes.
This loss bumps Liquid down to the bottom of Group B. It’s going to be nearly impossible for them to make it out of the group stage if they don’t turn things around quickly. Meanwhile, Alliance push up into the top five, sitting just outside of the safe zone to make the playoffs heading into a matchup with Team Spirit on April 9.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Alliance take down Team Liquid at ESL One Los Angeles Online - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag